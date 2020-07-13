All apartments in Mount Rainier
Find more places like Queenstown Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Rainier, MD
/
Queenstown Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

Queenstown Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
3301 Chillum Rd · (224) 801-3137
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mount Rainier
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3301 Chillum Rd, Mount Rainier, MD 20712
Mount Rainier

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 121 32 · Avail. Sep 26

$1,108

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 622 sqft

Unit 265 31 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,108

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 622 sqft

Unit 310C32 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,108

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 622 sqft

See 13+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 257 32 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,288

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Unit 333 32 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,288

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Unit 218 33 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,288

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

See 38+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Queenstown Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
business center
hot tub
playground
trash valet
Due to the Coronavirus, please know that the well-being of our associates and residents is our number one priority.  In light of the recent CDC recommendations and government orders, we are taking precautions to optimize safety for everyone.  If we have a model or vacant apartment available to show, we will gladly provide a VIRTUAL TOUR of our community by appointment using FaceTime or Skype. 
Please contact our community associates directly for the best way to view our community today!
Move In For Only $299 - $499. Call To Learn How! Queenstown Apartments is your opportunity to live steps from everything in Mount Rainier, College Park and Washington DC have to offer! Conveniently located close to the West Hyattsville Green Line Metro Station and The Queens Chapel Bus Lines, Queenstown Apartments in Mount Rainier cuts your commute and keeps all of Maryland at your fingertips. Enjoy a city lifestyle, close to shopping, dining and entertainment with all of the comfort of a suburban setting. See why calling our College Park apartments home is the right choice.

NEW & FREE! Offering Updater Web Service to Help With Your Moving
Process.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 1 pet maximum
rent: $30/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Queenstown Apartments have any available units?
Queenstown Apartments has 57 units available starting at $1,108 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Queenstown Apartments have?
Some of Queenstown Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Queenstown Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Queenstown Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Queenstown Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Queenstown Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Queenstown Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Queenstown Apartments offers parking.
Does Queenstown Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Queenstown Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Queenstown Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Queenstown Apartments has a pool.
Does Queenstown Apartments have accessible units?
No, Queenstown Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Queenstown Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Queenstown Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Queenstown Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Queenstown Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Queenstown Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kaywood Gardens Apartments
4101 Kaywood Pl
Mount Rainier, MD 20712

Similar Pages

Mount Rainier 1 BedroomsMount Rainier 2 Bedrooms
Mount Rainier Apartments with ParkingMount Rainier Pet Friendly Places
Mount Rainier Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD
Odenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAJessup, MDFort Belvoir, VASavage, MDRiverdale Park, MD
Glenmont, MDNewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLanham, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDMarlton, MDDunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VACheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity