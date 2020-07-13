Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly business center hot tub playground trash valet

Due to the Coronavirus, please know that the well-being of our associates and residents is our number one priority. In light of the recent CDC recommendations and government orders, we are taking precautions to optimize safety for everyone. If we have a model or vacant apartment available to show, we will gladly provide a VIRTUAL TOUR of our community by appointment using FaceTime or Skype.

Please contact our community associates directly for the best way to view our community today!

Move In For Only $299 - $499. Call To Learn How! Queenstown Apartments is your opportunity to live steps from everything in Mount Rainier, College Park and Washington DC have to offer! Conveniently located close to the West Hyattsville Green Line Metro Station and The Queens Chapel Bus Lines, Queenstown Apartments in Mount Rainier cuts your commute and keeps all of Maryland at your fingertips. Enjoy a city lifestyle, close to shopping, dining and entertainment with all of the comfort of a suburban setting. See why calling our College Park apartments home is the right choice.



