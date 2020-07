Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated bathtub oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park playground bbq/grill cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance community garden

The Residences at Silver Hill apartments in Suitland, Maryland have been completely renovated with you in mind. With just a 5 minute walk to Suitland Metro Station and the green line, our apartment homes have been rejuvenated in a way that holds true to its past, but offers modern conveniences. The new features within the apartment include brand new designer kitchens, full size washers and dryers, energy efficient central air conditioning and modern bathrooms. The community amenities include a dog park, playground, and park-like manicured landscaping. Why live anywhere else?Only minutes from I-495, you will find shops and grocery stores, and some of the nearby employers include the Census Bureau, Andrews Air Force Base, and United Medical Center.