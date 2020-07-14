All apartments in Laurel
Steward Tower Apartments

200 Fort Meade Rd · (301) 888-6871
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 Fort Meade Rd, Laurel, MD 20707

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1011501 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 612 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1011508 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 828 sqft

Unit 1011210 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 828 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Steward Tower Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
elevator
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice. Please use our interactive website for choosing, leasing and applying for your new apartment home! Feel free to contact us with any questions or concerns, or if you are in need of additional information on a particular apartment home (3D floorplans, virtual tours, or pictures). In an effort to help facilitate a smooth virtual leasing campaign, we are currently refunding all application fees for approved applicants. We are here to help. Residents, please use our Rent Cafe Portal for communication. Feel free to contact us at any time with any questions or concerns.

Thank you,
Management

Steward Tower offers beautiful newly renovated interior and exterior features with a great location between Baltimore and Washington DC. It is only minutes to B/W Parkway or I-95 and close to Columbia, NSA and Fort Meade.

O

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3,6,9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $40 (under 20 lbs) or $50 (up to 40 lbs)/month per pet
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Steward Tower Apartments have any available units?
Steward Tower Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,420 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does Steward Tower Apartments have?
Some of Steward Tower Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Steward Tower Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Steward Tower Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Steward Tower Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Steward Tower Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Steward Tower Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Steward Tower Apartments offers parking.
Does Steward Tower Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Steward Tower Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Steward Tower Apartments have a pool?
No, Steward Tower Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Steward Tower Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Steward Tower Apartments has accessible units.
Does Steward Tower Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Steward Tower Apartments has units with dishwashers.
