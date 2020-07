15815 HAYNES ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AWESOME LOCATION BETWEEN BALTIMORE AND DC, CLOSE TO FT MEADE AND EVERYTHING YOU NEED. SERENE VIEW FROM BACK DECK, BACK BEDROOM, KITCHEN AND LL FAMILY ROOM OF A BEAUTIFUL CREEK THAT LEADS TO PATUXENT RIVER ON MAIN STREET AND WOODS FILLED WITH DEER AND BIRDS. THE BEDROOMS AND CLOSETS ARE VERY LARGE, LIVING AREA IS BEYOND PEACEFUL. LOWER LEVEL HAS FULL BATH AND FIREPLACE, WIRED FOR SOUND!VERY SMALL COMMUNITY TUCKED AWAY AT A DEAD END SO VERY CALM TRAFFIC AREA. LOVE WHERE YOU LIVE! $50 APPLICATION FEE PER PERSON ABOVE 18. PETS CASE BY CASE. REPAIRS/PAINTING WILL BE DONE WHEN TENANT VACATES. NOT A REGISTERED VOUCHER PARTICIPANT PROPERTY.