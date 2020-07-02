All apartments in Capitol Heights
South Hill

4105 Southern Ave · (240) 219-8639
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Tour Our Communities Virtually and Apply online for Free with Promo Code: FREEAPP
Location

4105 Southern Ave, Capitol Heights, MD 20743
Coral Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 35 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from South Hill.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
dishwasher
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
South Hill's mid-rise community has been well planned to meet your needs. Thanks to some thoughtful extras, you'll have more time to enjoy the important things - like the pool and a private balcony. South Hill is a short Metro Bus ride from Capitol Hill.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $250 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: 30lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does South Hill have any available units?
South Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Capitol Heights, MD.
What amenities does South Hill have?
Some of South Hill's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is South Hill currently offering any rent specials?
South Hill is offering the following rent specials: Tour Our Communities Virtually and Apply online for Free with Promo Code: FREEAPP
Is South Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, South Hill is pet friendly.
Does South Hill offer parking?
Yes, South Hill offers parking.
Does South Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, South Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does South Hill have a pool?
Yes, South Hill has a pool.
Does South Hill have accessible units?
No, South Hill does not have accessible units.
Does South Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, South Hill has units with dishwashers.
Does South Hill have units with air conditioning?
Yes, South Hill has units with air conditioning.
