Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Middletowne & The Dona.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Located in the revitalized town of Laurel, Middletowne and The Dona offers high-rise, townhome, or garden-style apartment homes with convenient access to Baltimore, Washington, DC, and Annapolis. Whether you want to relax at home or head out and enjoy yourself, Middletowne and The Dona gives you the opportunity to have it all.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $200-one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Middletowne & The Dona have any available units?
Middletowne & The Dona has 2 units available starting at $1,417 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does Middletowne & The Dona have?
Some of Middletowne & The Dona's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Middletowne & The Dona currently offering any rent specials?
Middletowne & The Dona is offering the following rent specials: Tour Our Communities Virtually and Apply online for Free with Promo Code: FREEAPP
Is Middletowne & The Dona pet-friendly?
Yes, Middletowne & The Dona is pet friendly.
Does Middletowne & The Dona offer parking?
Yes, Middletowne & The Dona offers parking.
Does Middletowne & The Dona have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Middletowne & The Dona offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Middletowne & The Dona have a pool?
Yes, Middletowne & The Dona has a pool.
Does Middletowne & The Dona have accessible units?
No, Middletowne & The Dona does not have accessible units.
Does Middletowne & The Dona have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Middletowne & The Dona has units with dishwashers.