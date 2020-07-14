All apartments in Laurel
Find more places like Middletowne & The Dona.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laurel, MD
/
Middletowne & The Dona
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:01 PM

Middletowne & The Dona

Open Now until 7pm
14800 4th St · (240) 215-3121
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Tour Our Communities Virtually and Apply online for Free with Promo Code: FREEAPP
Browse Similar Places
Laurel
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14800 4th St, Laurel, MD 20707

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-0342 · Avail. now

$1,417

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2901-1 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,476

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Middletowne & The Dona.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
hot tub
Located in the revitalized town of Laurel, Middletowne and The Dona offers high-rise, townhome, or garden-style apartment homes with convenient access to Baltimore, Washington, DC, and Annapolis. Whether you want to relax at home or head out and enjoy yourself, Middletowne and The Dona gives you the opportunity to have it all.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $200-one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Middletowne & The Dona have any available units?
Middletowne & The Dona has 2 units available starting at $1,417 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does Middletowne & The Dona have?
Some of Middletowne & The Dona's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Middletowne & The Dona currently offering any rent specials?
Middletowne & The Dona is offering the following rent specials: Tour Our Communities Virtually and Apply online for Free with Promo Code: FREEAPP
Is Middletowne & The Dona pet-friendly?
Yes, Middletowne & The Dona is pet friendly.
Does Middletowne & The Dona offer parking?
Yes, Middletowne & The Dona offers parking.
Does Middletowne & The Dona have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Middletowne & The Dona offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Middletowne & The Dona have a pool?
Yes, Middletowne & The Dona has a pool.
Does Middletowne & The Dona have accessible units?
No, Middletowne & The Dona does not have accessible units.
Does Middletowne & The Dona have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Middletowne & The Dona has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Middletowne & The Dona?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fox Rest Apartments
13913 Briarwood Dr
Laurel, MD 20708
Ashbury Court
10095 Washington Blvd N
Laurel, MD 20723
Evergreens at Laurel
11737 S Laurel Dr
Laurel, MD 20708
The Points at Laurel Lakes
8220 Marymont Dr
Laurel, MD 20707
Evolution at Towne Centre
14725 4th St
Laurel, MD 20707
Tall Oaks
3515 Leslie Way
Laurel, MD 20724
Steward Manor
106 Morris Dr
Laurel, MD 20707
Steward Tower Apartments
200 Fort Meade Rd
Laurel, MD 20707

Similar Pages

Laurel 1 BedroomsLaurel 2 Bedrooms
Laurel Apartments with ParkingLaurel Pet Friendly Places
Laurel Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MD
Pikesville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDMcLean, VASuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDChillum, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Laurel Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity