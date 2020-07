Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator air conditioning patio / balcony carpet granite counters oven stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse internet cafe elevator 24hr gym parking pool pool table bike storage garage internet access package receiving accessible 24hr maintenance dog grooming area e-payments game room lobby media room online portal shuffle board

Discover apartments in Hyattsville, MD, where possibilities are endless and the future is yours It's vibrant. It's connected. It's 3350 at Alterra. Dynamic, authentic and stylish apartments with everything you want - the Metro, restaurants, shops, entertainment - and just minutes away from all the action of Arts District Hyattsville. The only thing for you to decide is... what's next.