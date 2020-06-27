11 SLADE AVE #904

IMMACULATE 2 BEDROOM COOP WITH 2 FULL BATHS IN SECURE FULL SERVICE BUILDING WITH ELEVATOR & DOORMAN. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM W/ TRACT LIGHTING & DOOR TO PRIVATE BALCONY. 2ND BEDROOM CURRENTLY USED AS DEN & INCLUDES WALL UNITS & DESK WITH SHELVING. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM W/ 2 CLOSETS & PRIVATE BATH WITH SHOWER. CLOSE TO LAUNDRY RM WHICH IS ACROSS THE HALL. ***NO VOUCHERS ACCEPTED***. BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVAL REQUIRED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
