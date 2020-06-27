The most Beautiful Penthouse Unit, 3 bedroom. 3 full baths, vaulted ceilings, Loft overlooks living area, deck, amazing location, Hardwood flooring, New Stove, microwave,Washer & Fridge, Roomy but cozy. minimum 12 months lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 801 LATCHMERE COURT have any available units?
801 LATCHMERE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parole, MD.
What amenities does 801 LATCHMERE COURT have?
Some of 801 LATCHMERE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 LATCHMERE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
801 LATCHMERE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.