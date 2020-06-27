All apartments in Parole
Last updated November 22 2019 at 12:02 AM

801 LATCHMERE COURT

801 Latchmere Court · No Longer Available
Location

801 Latchmere Court, Parole, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
The most Beautiful Penthouse Unit, 3 bedroom. 3 full baths, vaulted ceilings, Loft overlooks living area, deck, amazing location, Hardwood flooring, New Stove, microwave,Washer & Fridge, Roomy but cozy. minimum 12 months lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 LATCHMERE COURT have any available units?
801 LATCHMERE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parole, MD.
What amenities does 801 LATCHMERE COURT have?
Some of 801 LATCHMERE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 LATCHMERE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
801 LATCHMERE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 LATCHMERE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 801 LATCHMERE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parole.
Does 801 LATCHMERE COURT offer parking?
No, 801 LATCHMERE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 801 LATCHMERE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 LATCHMERE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 LATCHMERE COURT have a pool?
No, 801 LATCHMERE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 801 LATCHMERE COURT have accessible units?
No, 801 LATCHMERE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 801 LATCHMERE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 LATCHMERE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 801 LATCHMERE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 LATCHMERE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
