Apartment List
/
MD
/
parole
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:50 PM

61 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Parole, MD

Finding an apartment in Parole that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
16 Units Available
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Center
1903 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
Studio
$1,712
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,709
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,206
992 sqft
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Centre is an apartment community with upscale apartment finishes and exquisite amenity spaces you won't find anywhere else.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1717 Woodlore Rd
1717 Woodlore Road, Parole, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3000 sqft
Available 08/05/20 Country feel but close to everything! - Property Id: 297728 Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in quiet upscale community near Annapolis Mall. Perfect for commuting to Baltimore or DC. Fenced yard backs to woods.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1808 SHORE DRIVE
1808 Shore Drive, Parole, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2088 sqft
So close yet so far away. Minutes to shopping, Routes 50 and 97, this lovely home is tucked away in a charming wooded community. Water views of Saltworks Creek, access to the community dock/kayak area.
Results within 1 mile of Parole
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
23 Units Available
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,463
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1222 sqft
New development features units with fireplace, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Short distance to dining, shopping and nightlife. Residents have access to pool, media room, courtyard and clubhouse. Game room. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:02pm
3 Units Available
West Woods
114 Hearne Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1174 sqft
Homes include granite countertops, new cabinets, and black appliances. Luxurious community has beautiful landscaping and recent renovations. Located close to historic downtown Annapolis and shopping.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:34pm
1 Unit Available
300 N Woodlawn Avenue
300 Woodlawn Avenue, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1900 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated kitchen, new paint, new carpet await you in this Large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with off street parking. Minutes to down town. Walking distance to Marine Corps stadium. Dog considered with reference and pet fee. TEXT Tom 410-.703.
Results within 5 miles of Parole
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:46pm
$
Arnold
4 Units Available
Oakland Hills
614 Oakland Hills Dr, Arnold, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1037 sqft
Spacious units include luxurious details like a fireplace, dishwasher and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community is located near attractions like The Bay Hills golf course and the Naval Academy.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Hillsmere Shores
9 Units Available
Spa Cove
1012 Primrose Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,490
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Annapolis is your kind of town and Spa Cove is your kind of apartment community. Living here puts you close to everything you love about life on the Chesapeake.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
11 Units Available
Westwinds
1029 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
961 sqft
Just a short drive away from the United States Naval Academy and nearby dining, shopping and entertainment. Recently renovated units feature extra storage and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy picnic area, clubhouse and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Annapolis Roads Apartments
1 Eaglewood Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,433
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated near I-695, I-495, 1-97 and U.S. Route 50. Recently renovated units offer modern style kitchens, ceramic style baths and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, playground, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Bayshore Landing
988 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,430
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
870 sqft
Units with fireplaces, high ceilings, individual air conditioning, tile backsplashes, and designer finishes. Close to dining and shopping in Owings Mills. Fitness center, pool, and tennis court for active residents.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,245
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
836 sqft
Right on the water with direct access. Picturesque views from luxury properties. Features include hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. 24-hour gym and playground. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56pm
Arnold
13 Units Available
Bay Hills
451 Shore Acres Rd, Arnold, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,568
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,711
1032 sqft
Bay Hills Apartments is a beautiful apartment home community in Arnold, Maryland with fantastic views overlooking the Bay Hills golf course! Nestled in an established and peaceful residential area close to the highly coveted Broadneck school

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
50 Sandstone Court Unit J
50 Sandstone Court, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,795
954 sqft
50 Sandstone Ct APT J, Annapolis, MD 21403 - BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 1 bed/1 bath spacious "penthouse" condo in Annapolis! Almost 1,000 sq ft! Highlights include brand new high quality appliances; Pelican under the sink water filtration system, ice

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
316 Burnside St. #205
316 Burnside Street, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,475
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
EASTPORT Condo! Walk to town! - COMING SOON! Located in the heart of Eastport! Walk to town from this 1 bed 1 bath condo. Roof top offers views of Spa Creek and the City ! Updated kitchen.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
141 MERRYMAN COURT
141 Merryman Court, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
141 MERRYMAN COURT Available 07/15/20 141 MERRYMAN COURT ANNAPOLIS, MD 21401-4203 - PLEASE NOTE -------Not available for personal showings until June 30th!!!! Welcome Home! Come see & enjoy this beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10 Muir Woods Court
10 Muir Woods Court, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1784 sqft
10 Muir Woods Court - Annapolis Town Home Two Bedrooms hosting double closets and full bathrooms! Lovely Kitchen with granite counter tops and upgraded appliances. Beautiful finished basement with a bonus room and full bathroom.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 09:34pm
1 Unit Available
649 Saltzman Road
649 Saltzman Road, Severna Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1300 sqft
Clean 3 Bedroom 2 Bath duplex, unfinished basement in Severna Park. Large fenced yard with a deck . Available June 20. Dog considered with reference and pet fee. TEXT Tom 410.703.2221 to schedule your showing

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1800 WHITES FERRY PLACE
1800 Whites Ferry Place, Crofton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2562 sqft
ONE OF THE LARGEST HOMES IN COMMUNITY, I BELIEVE IT WAS THE FORMER MODEL, END UNIT WITH MULTIPLE SIDE EXTENSIONS, VERY HIGH CEILINGS, 3 VERY LARGE BEDROOMS 2 UP AND ONE DOWN FULL DAYLIGHT WINDOWS,SPLIT FOYER ENTRY, VERY OPEN DESIGN INSIDE.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
928 WELLS AVE #A
928 Wells Avenue, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Fully renovated (2020) gem, located in the heart of Eastport. Be the first to enjoy this pristine home for lease.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
5 Spindrift Way
5 Spindrift Way, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
725 sqft
College professor seeks clean, neat, considerate, mature renter for lower level of elegantly furnished townhouse in private cul-de-sac off Spa Rd. between West St.

1 of 14

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
14 SILVERWOOD CIR #11
14 Silverwood Circle, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1550 sqft
Totally renovated & waiting for you! Here's your chance to live in Fairwinds, a perfectly located condo community with a pool, tennis courts, and a playground for you to enjoy.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
570 FOX PAW TRAIL
570 Foxpaw Trail, Anne Arundel County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1844 sqft
Lovely wooded Community. Townhouse recently totally repainted. Sunken LR with no workable FP. Deck off LR which backs to woods. Berber carpeting throughout. Deck off MBR with walk-in closet and dressing area.
Results within 10 miles of Parole
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Odenton
15 Units Available
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,647
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Yards from the Patuxent Freeway and Sappington Station Road. Modern apartments have a balcony, kitchen with modern appliances, and private laundry facilities. Residents can use a communal pool, playground and internet cafe.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Parole, MD

Finding an apartment in Parole that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Parole 1 BedroomsParole 2 BedroomsParole 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsParole 3 BedroomsParole Accessible Apartments
Parole Apartments with BalconyParole Apartments with GarageParole Apartments with GymParole Apartments with Hardwood FloorsParole Apartments with Parking
Parole Apartments with PoolParole Apartments with Washer-DryerParole Dog Friendly ApartmentsParole Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDRossville, MDBrooklyn Park, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDJoppatowne, MD
Silver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLanham, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDMarlton, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityCommunity College of Baltimore County
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University