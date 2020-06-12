/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
50 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Parole, MD
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
17 Units Available
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Center
1903 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,206
992 sqft
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Centre is an apartment community with upscale apartment finishes and exquisite amenity spaces you won't find anywhere else.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2900 SHIPMASTER WAY
2900 Shipmaster Way, Parole, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1027 sqft
This is it!!! Wonderful rental condo in a 55+ community!!! Beautifully updated, second floor condo! 2 Bdrm, 2 Bath, with liv rm/din rm combo and generously-sized balcony. Kitchen has updated appliances with ample table space.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2161 SCOTTS CROSSING COURT
2161 Scotts Crossing Court, Parole, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1111 sqft
Incredible Second Floor Unit w/ Electric Fireplace, Breakfast Bar, MBR is spacious w/ large closet, second BR has dual access bathroom. Bright and Spacious and centrally located to Annapolis, A.A. Medical Center, Annapolis Mall.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2704 SUMMERVIEW WAY #201
2704 Summerview Way, Parole, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Private, 2 bedrm, 2 bath, condo at rear of building with a quiet balcony,in a convenient location for commuters. Bring your floor coverings, 80% coverage required by condo association. Freshly painted in neutral colors.
Results within 1 mile of Parole
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
25 Units Available
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,113
1222 sqft
New development features units with fireplace, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Short distance to dining, shopping and nightlife. Residents have access to pool, media room, courtyard and clubhouse. Game room. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:15am
4 Units Available
West Woods
114 Hearne Ct, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1174 sqft
Homes include granite countertops, new cabinets, and black appliances. Luxurious community has beautiful landscaping and recent renovations. Located close to historic downtown Annapolis and shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
5 PARK PL #223
5 Park Place, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1199 sqft
Luxurious condo living in downtown Annapolis with courtyard/fountain views, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, Brazilian hardwood floors, upgraded carpeting.
Results within 5 miles of Parole
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Hillsmere Shores
9 Units Available
Spa Cove
1012 Primrose Rd, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1004 sqft
Annapolis is your kind of town and Spa Cove is your kind of apartment community. Living here puts you close to everything you love about life on the Chesapeake.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
17 Units Available
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
836 sqft
Right on the water with direct access. Picturesque views from luxury properties. Features include hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. 24-hour gym and playground. Pets are welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Westwinds
1029 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
961 sqft
Just a short drive away from the United States Naval Academy and nearby dining, shopping and entertainment. Recently renovated units feature extra storage and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy picnic area, clubhouse and pool. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
3 Units Available
Bayshore Landing
988 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
870 sqft
Units with fireplaces, high ceilings, individual air conditioning, tile backsplashes, and designer finishes. Close to dining and shopping in Owings Mills. Fitness center, pool, and tennis court for active residents.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Annapolis Roads Apartments
1 Eaglewood Rd, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1055 sqft
Situated near I-695, I-495, 1-97 and U.S. Route 50. Recently renovated units offer modern style kitchens, ceramic style baths and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, playground, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10 Muir Woods Court
10 Muir Woods Court, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1784 sqft
10 Muir Woods Court - Annapolis Town Home Two Bedrooms hosting double closets and full bathrooms! Lovely Kitchen with granite counter tops and upgraded appliances. Beautiful finished basement with a bonus room and full bathroom.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
959 BREAKWATER DR
959 Breakwater Drive, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Well maintained town-home in Mariners Landing. Close to shopping. Easy access to Baltimore and Washington. Lister must accompany showings/tenant occupied.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
790-A FAIRVIEW AVE #790 A
790 Fairview Avenue, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
Live the Annapolis Lifestyle! This lovely 2bd, 2ba totally renovated unit will not last long! Kitchen w stainless steel appliances & granite counters. Great floor plan w 2 patios backing to private area.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
765 TICONDEROGA AVENUE
765 Ticonderoga Avenue, Severna Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
2586 sqft
Great opportunity to live in the highly desired area of Severna Park. This beautiful home offer is over 2600 finished square feet on three levels. There are 2 master suites on the upper level with 2 full baths.
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
14 SILVERWOOD CIR #11
14 Silverwood Circle, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1550 sqft
Totally renovated & waiting for you! Here's your chance to live in Fairwinds, a perfectly located condo community with a pool, tennis courts, and a playground for you to enjoy.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
106 TRAILING IVY LN
106 Trailing Ivy Lane, Severna Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Ready for occupancy. Cute as a button lower level of a ranch style home apartment. Offering 2 bedrooms, 2 baths all overlooking the Severn River. Private entrance and 2 parking space . Amazingly spacious with 1300 sq.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7050 Harbour Village 102
7050 Harbour Village Court, Annapolis Neck, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Furnished Waterfront Annapolis Condo - Amazing opportunity to rent this fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath custom condo in Chesapeake Harbour.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
312 SEVERN AVENUE
312 Severn Avenue, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1234 sqft
STUNNING VIEWS OF SPA CREEK, EGO ALLEY AND ALL OF THE ANNAPOLIS LANDMARKS FROM YOUR PENTHOUSE! FRESHLY PAINTED AND FRESHENED UP, THIS LIGHT FILLED UNIT HAS VAULTED CEILINGS, FLOOR TO CEILING GLASS DOORS AND WINDOWS, A PRIVATE BALCONY, WOOD BURNING
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
905 BAY RIDGE AVENUE
905 Bay Ridge Avenue, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
4480 sqft
Eastport City Living - Walk to everything, restaurant Vin 909 next door, Neutral 2BR, 2BA unit. Up stairs large loft bedroom with full bath. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS(DO NOT ASK), NO SMOKING ALLOWED.
Results within 10 miles of Parole
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Odenton
20 Units Available
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
967 sqft
Convenience and luxury meet in recently units boasting hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly complex has playground, pool and tennis court. Close to Patuxent Freeway and I-97 for those commuting.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Odenton
14 Units Available
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln, Odenton, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,824
1157 sqft
Yards from the Patuxent Freeway and Sappington Station Road. Modern apartments have a balcony, kitchen with modern appliances, and private laundry facilities. Residents can use a communal pool, playground and internet cafe.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
9 Units Available
Alvista Bowie
3631 Elder Oaks Blvd, Bowie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,977
967 sqft
Open concept floor plans with hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces in some units. Designer lighting, breakfast bar and granite countertops in top-of-the-line kitchens.
