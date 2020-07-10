/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
98 Apartments for rent in Parole, MD with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
20 Units Available
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Center
1903 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
Studio
$1,646
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,297
992 sqft
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Centre is an apartment community with upscale apartment finishes and exquisite amenity spaces you won't find anywhere else.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
313 Bright Light Ct
313 Bright Light Ct, Parole, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
4071 sqft
Bright Light - Property Id: 305220 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/305220 Property Id 305220 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5877171)
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1915 TOWNE CENTRE BOULEVARD
1915 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1246 sqft
Convenience and high end living!!! Amenities include two assigned garage spaces, concierge services, fitness center, rooftop pool, etc.
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1840 KIMBERWICKE PL
1840 Kimberwicke Place, Parole, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
nice home on super large 6 acre private lot
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
803 LATCHMERE CT #203
803 Latchmere Court, Parole, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE August 1, 2020. Immaculate 2 BR, 2 BA condo in sought after Rivergate. Large sunny and open floor plan w/neutral colors, hardwood floors, gas fireplace and extra large deck backing to woods.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
501 MATHIAS HAMMOND WAY
501 Mathias Hammond Way, Parole, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1310 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath penthouse condo with great location in Annapolis. Wonderful views of wooded area, not parking lot. Fireplace, bookcase and slider to balcony in living room. Kitchen with white cabinets and bay window overlooking wooded area.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2020 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY
2020 Governor Thomas Bladen Way, Parole, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1300 sqft
Serene, beautiful, contemporary look/feel in secure neighborhood; 3bd/2ba condo; large, bright kitchen w/bay window to woods; tile floors, large Mstr bdrm w/soaking tub & double vanity, bottom floor unit w/French doors & screen to patio courtyard;
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2704 SUMMERVIEW WAY #201
2704 Summerview Way, Parole, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Private, 2 bedrm, 2 bath, condo at rear of building with a quiet balcony,in a convenient location for commuters. Bring your floor coverings, 80% coverage required by condo association. Freshly painted in neutral colors.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
807 EASTERN POINT RD
807 Eastern Point Road, Parole, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
4 Bedrooms
Ask
55 PLUS COMMUNITY . cape cod style home with gas heat. hardwood floors.. has basement ( unfinished ) and garage. Sorry , prefer no pets ., tenant must have excellent credit ....house up for sale or rent , whichever happens 1st
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2013 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY
2013 Governor Thomas Bladen Way, Parole, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well designed 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor condo with rear entrance into condo with no steps. Also front security entrance. Living room with fireplace and laminate flooring.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
1717 Woodlore Rd
1717 Woodlore Road, Parole, MD
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/05/20 Country feel but close to everything! - Property Id: 297728 Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in quiet upscale community near Annapolis Mall. Perfect for commuting to Baltimore or DC. Fenced yard backs to woods.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2002 PHILLIPS TERRACE
2002 Phillips Terrace, Parole, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1164 sqft
Welcome home to this very cute condo! This lovely 2 bedroom end unit could also include a 3rd bedroom in the loft upstairs, or the loft could be a office or playroom, master bedroom has its own master bathroom & walk in closet, 2nd bedroom with own
Results within 1 mile of Parole
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
19 Units Available
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,538
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,141
1222 sqft
New development features units with fireplace, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Short distance to dining, shopping and nightlife. Residents have access to pool, media room, courtyard and clubhouse. Game room. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 06:18pm
5 Units Available
West Woods
114 Hearne Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1174 sqft
Homes include granite countertops, new cabinets, and black appliances. Luxurious community has beautiful landscaping and recent renovations. Located close to historic downtown Annapolis and shopping.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
5 PARK PL #124
5 Park Place, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This one bedroom one bath unit is located on the first floor and has it's own outdoor patio off living room. Enjoy in town living , conveniently located close to all major routes. Walk to restaurants and City Dock. 24/7 front desk security.
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
11 POPLAR POINT ROAD
11 Poplar Point Road, Annapolis Neck, MD
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This distinctive property maximizes outdoor living with a heated inground pool and spa, screened porch, decks, patios and gardens within a landscaped perimeter and also benefits from 2-zone geothermal heating and air.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
112 SIMMS DR
112 Simms Drive, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Wonderful Admiral Heights home - conveniently located to Annapolis amenities! Hardwood floors, 3full baths - baths are "retro", screened porch, one car garage. Pets are case by case with an additional deposit of$500. LB Lease.
Results within 5 miles of Parole
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Westwinds
1029 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
961 sqft
Just a short drive away from the United States Naval Academy and nearby dining, shopping and entertainment. Recently renovated units feature extra storage and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy picnic area, clubhouse and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Arnold
Oakland Hills
614 Oakland Hills Dr, Arnold, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,654
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1037 sqft
Spacious units include luxurious details like a fireplace, dishwasher and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community is located near attractions like The Bay Hills golf course and the Naval Academy.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
Bayshore Landing
988 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,510
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
870 sqft
Units with fireplaces, high ceilings, individual air conditioning, tile backsplashes, and designer finishes. Close to dining and shopping in Owings Mills. Fitness center, pool, and tennis court for active residents.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
12 Units Available
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Right on the water with direct access. Picturesque views from luxury properties. Features include hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. 24-hour gym and playground. Pets are welcome.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
Annapolis Roads Apartments
1 Eaglewood Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,481
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated near I-695, I-495, 1-97 and U.S. Route 50. Recently renovated units offer modern style kitchens, ceramic style baths and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, playground, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
6 Units Available
Hillsmere Shores
Spa Cove
1012 Primrose Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,490
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1352 sqft
Annapolis is your kind of town and Spa Cove is your kind of apartment community. Living here puts you close to everything you love about life on the Chesapeake.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 06:08pm
13 Units Available
Arnold
Bay Hills
451 Shore Acres Rd, Arnold, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,568
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,711
1032 sqft
Bay Hills Apartments is a beautiful apartment home community in Arnold, Maryland with fantastic views overlooking the Bay Hills golf course! Nestled in an established and peaceful residential area close to the highly coveted Broadneck school
Similar Pages
Parole 1 BedroomsParole 2 BedroomsParole 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsParole 3 BedroomsParole Accessible Apartments
Parole Apartments with BalconyParole Apartments with GarageParole Apartments with GymParole Apartments with Hardwood FloorsParole Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDRossville, MDBrooklyn Park, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDJoppatowne, MD