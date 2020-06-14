Apartment List
/
MD
/
parole
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:34 PM

43 Apartments for rent in Parole, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Parole renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
16 Units Available
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Center
1903 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
Studio
$1,712
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,709
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,206
992 sqft
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Centre is an apartment community with upscale apartment finishes and exquisite amenity spaces you won't find anywhere else.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1717 Woodlore Rd
1717 Woodlore Road, Parole, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3000 sqft
Available 08/05/20 Country feel but close to everything! - Property Id: 297728 Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in quiet upscale community near Annapolis Mall. Perfect for commuting to Baltimore or DC. Fenced yard backs to woods.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
1808 SHORE DRIVE
1808 Shore Drive, Parole, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2088 sqft
So close yet so far away. Minutes to shopping, Routes 50 and 97, this lovely home is tucked away in a charming wooded community. Water views of Saltworks Creek, access to the community dock/kayak area.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
215 ZINFANDEL LN
215 Zinfandel Lane, Parole, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Spacious luxury townhome. 3400sf above ground living area. 9ft ceiling. Brick front, gourmet kitchen, stainless appliances, granite counter top. island, double oven, fireplace, built-in-bookcase. hardwood floor on main level.
Results within 1 mile of Parole

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
302 FORBES STREET
302 Forbes Street, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
844 sqft
Fully renovated main-level unit in Mariners Cove at the edge of West Annapolis, a community set right on Weems creek with pool and navigable water only steps away from your front door.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
5 PARK PL #223
5 Park Place, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1199 sqft
Luxurious condo living in downtown Annapolis with courtyard/fountain views, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, Brazilian hardwood floors, upgraded carpeting.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
35 POPLAR POINT RD
35 Poplar Point Road, Annapolis Neck, MD
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
This is a great opportunity for anyone looking for a lease during this time of COVID-19. This beautiful and well maintained colonial is a great opportunity for anyone looking for a lease during this time of COVID-19.
Results within 5 miles of Parole
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
16 Units Available
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,245
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
836 sqft
Right on the water with direct access. Picturesque views from luxury properties. Features include hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. 24-hour gym and playground. Pets are welcome.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
765 TICONDEROGA AVENUE
765 Ticonderoga Avenue, Severna Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
2586 sqft
Great opportunity to live in the highly desired area of Severna Park. This beautiful home offer is over 2600 finished square feet on three levels. There are 2 master suites on the upper level with 2 full baths.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
76 DIVIDING CREEK CT
76 Dividing Creek Court, Severna Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Very private setting - home nestled in the trees off cul-de-sac at end of wonderful, established community - seasonal water views, but no water privileges - if you are looking for no yd work, this is it - beautiful wood floors on 3 levels except

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
1185 GREAT OAK COURT
1185 Great Oak Court, Herald Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2001 sqft
URGENT - AN EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY ENTERTAINERS RESIDENCE FOR RENT! CONTEMPORARY DESIGNED HOME THAT EMBRACES THE FEELING OF SPACE, LIGHT-FILLED LIVING AND SERENITY WHILE ENJOYING THE LEAFY OUTLOOK THIS 2 ACRE LOT HAS TO OFFER.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
928 WELLS AVE #A
928 Wells Avenue, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
**UTILITIES INCLUDED (GAS HEAT, ELECTRIC/AC, WATER, GROUNDS MAINTENANCE! Fully renovated (2020) gem, located in the heart of Eastport. Be the first to enjoy this pristine home for lease.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
709 Shelton Avenue
709 Shelton Avenue, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
3000 sqft
Over 3,000 square feet on three levels, 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Baths . Executive style town home within walking distance to downtown Annapolis. Featuring an open floor plan on main level with hardwood floors, granite counter tops, and a gas fireplace.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
1018 BAY RIDGE AVENUE
1018 Bay Ridge Avenue, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
882 sqft
Renovated craftsman duplex in fantastic walkable Eastport location. Located directly across form the Eastport shopping center and an easy walk to all or Eastport and downtown Annapolis.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
34 MUNROE COURT
34 Munroe Court, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1280 sqft
Annapolis in the center of it all, enjoy all that Annapolis has to offer. Adorable, charming does not begin to describe this picturesques home. Two bedroom, one bath with Gleeming hardwood floors, big eat in kitchen back yard with brick pavers.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Cape St. Claire
1 Unit Available
513 DEEP CREEK VW
513 Deep Creek View, Cape St. Claire, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
END UNIT TOWNHOUSE 3100 square feet with space for everyone and everything. Extra windows, Lots of natural light, Sunny and Bright throughout. Sparkling Hardwood floors.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
610 ROBINSON STATION RD
610 Robinson Station Road, Severna Park, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Elegant colonial in PRIME Severna Park cul-de-sac location. This home features a semi-open floor plan with an updated kitchen. The upper level has 4 generously sized bedrooms with fully renovated master bathroom.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
721 RED CEDAR ROAD
721 Red Cedar Road, Anne Arundel County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1500 sqft
Whitehall Beach. Adorable, cozy, bright, water front cottage with deep water pier and boat house. Truly a gem on the water. 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, with full basement. Lots of storage.

1 of 42

Last updated August 16 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1030 SANDPIPER LANE
1030 Sandpiper Lane, Annapolis Neck, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2328 sqft
SPECTACULAR VIEWS OF DUVALL CREEK FROM EVERY ROOM AWAIT YOU IN THIS BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT HOME! METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED & UPDATED INCLUDING GOURMET KITCHEN, HARDWOOD FLOORS, GORGEOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH SUPERBATH, PROFESSIONAL LANDSCAPING, DECKS ON
Results within 10 miles of Parole
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Odenton
19 Units Available
Beacon at Waugh Chapel
1433 S Main Chapel Way, Gambrills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,590
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located yards from Robert Crain Highway and a short distance from I-97. Luxury apartments with cable, balcony or patio and hardwood flooring throughout. Community facilities include a clubhouse, a business center and beautiful gardens.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
$
Glen Burnie
14 Units Available
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,249
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1085 sqft
Beautiful apartments have hardwood floors, plush carpet and large walk-in closets. The complex has a swimming pool and a playground. Located near Governor Ritchie Highway and several top restaurants.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
10 Units Available
Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,570
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1216 sqft
Modern kitchens, ample storage, and private balconies and patios with each apartment. On-site community amenities include pool, playground and grilling area. Pet and family friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
18 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1107 sqft
Located in a tranquil community just minutes from Annapolis and Baltimore. On-site 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court and racquetball court. Apartments feature modern, updated kitchens and bathrooms. Near Route 50 and 301.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
11 Units Available
The Bowen
14909 Health Center Dr, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,804
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with bamboo-style flooring, vaulted 9-foot ceilings, and spa-inspired bathrooms with deep soaking tubs. Units equipped with intrusion alarm systems and smart systems to control lights and thermostat remotely.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Parole, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Parole renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Parole 1 BedroomsParole 2 BedroomsParole 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsParole 3 BedroomsParole Accessible Apartments
Parole Apartments with BalconyParole Apartments with GarageParole Apartments with GymParole Apartments with Hardwood FloorsParole Apartments with Parking
Parole Apartments with PoolParole Apartments with Washer-DryerParole Dog Friendly ApartmentsParole Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDRossville, MDBrooklyn Park, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDJoppatowne, MD
Silver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLanham, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDMarlton, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityCommunity College of Baltimore County
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University