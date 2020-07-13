Apartment List
/
MD
/
parole
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:32 AM

99 Apartments for rent in Parole, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Parole apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 01:32am
21 Units Available
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Center
1903 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
Studio
$1,646
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,297
992 sqft
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Centre is an apartment community with upscale apartment finishes and exquisite amenity spaces you won't find anywhere else.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
503 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY WAY
503 Captain John Brice Way, Parole, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
SHORT TERM, Beautifully, FURNISHED, townhouse AVAILABLE**** August 1st thru November 30th, 2020*** located in Tidewater Colony.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1915 TOWNE CENTRE BOULEVARD
1915 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1246 sqft
Convenience and high end living!!! Amenities include two assigned garage spaces, concierge services, fitness center, rooftop pool, etc.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1840 KIMBERWICKE PL
1840 Kimberwicke Place, Parole, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
nice home on super large 6 acre private lot

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
803 LATCHMERE CT #203
803 Latchmere Court, Parole, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE August 1, 2020. Immaculate 2 BR, 2 BA condo in sought after Rivergate. Large sunny and open floor plan w/neutral colors, hardwood floors, gas fireplace and extra large deck backing to woods.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
501 MATHIAS HAMMOND WAY
501 Mathias Hammond Way, Parole, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1310 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath penthouse condo with great location in Annapolis. Wonderful views of wooded area, not parking lot. Fireplace, bookcase and slider to balcony in living room. Kitchen with white cabinets and bay window overlooking wooded area.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2020 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY
2020 Governor Thomas Bladen Way, Parole, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1300 sqft
Serene, beautiful, contemporary look/feel in secure neighborhood; 3bd/2ba condo; large, bright kitchen w/bay window to woods; tile floors, large Mstr bdrm w/soaking tub & double vanity, bottom floor unit w/French doors & screen to patio courtyard;

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2704 SUMMERVIEW WAY #201
2704 Summerview Way, Parole, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Private, 2 bedrm, 2 bath, condo at rear of building with a quiet balcony,in a convenient location for commuters. Bring your floor coverings, 80% coverage required by condo association. Freshly painted in neutral colors.
Results within 1 mile of Parole
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
19 Units Available
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,538
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,141
1222 sqft
New development features units with fireplace, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Short distance to dining, shopping and nightlife. Residents have access to pool, media room, courtyard and clubhouse. Game room. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
4 Units Available
West Woods
114 Hearne Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1174 sqft
Homes include granite countertops, new cabinets, and black appliances. Luxurious community has beautiful landscaping and recent renovations. Located close to historic downtown Annapolis and shopping.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5 PARK PL #124
5 Park Place, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This one bedroom one bath unit is located on the first floor and has it's own outdoor patio off living room. Enjoy in town living , conveniently located close to all major routes. Walk to restaurants and City Dock. 24/7 front desk security.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1764 DUNTON ROAD
1764 Dunton Road, Anne Arundel County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1432 sqft
Welcome to 1764 Dunton! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath house features a huge deck, wet bar, 2 car detached garage and huge corner lot! Conveniently located close to Ft. Meade, Naval Academy, downtown Annapolis, shopping and restaurants.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
112 SIMMS DR
112 Simms Drive, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Wonderful Admiral Heights home - conveniently located to Annapolis amenities! Hardwood floors, 3full baths - baths are "retro", screened porch, one car garage. Pets are case by case with an additional deposit of$500. LB Lease.
Results within 5 miles of Parole
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Annapolis Roads Apartments
1 Eaglewood Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,456
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated near I-695, I-495, 1-97 and U.S. Route 50. Recently renovated units offer modern style kitchens, ceramic style baths and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, playground, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
7 Units Available
Arnold
Oakland Hills
614 Oakland Hills Dr, Arnold, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,629
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1037 sqft
Spacious units include luxurious details like a fireplace, dishwasher and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community is located near attractions like The Bay Hills golf course and the Naval Academy.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Westwinds
1029 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
961 sqft
Just a short drive away from the United States Naval Academy and nearby dining, shopping and entertainment. Recently renovated units feature extra storage and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy picnic area, clubhouse and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Bayshore Landing
988 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,510
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
870 sqft
Units with fireplaces, high ceilings, individual air conditioning, tile backsplashes, and designer finishes. Close to dining and shopping in Owings Mills. Fitness center, pool, and tennis court for active residents.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,265
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Right on the water with direct access. Picturesque views from luxury properties. Features include hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. 24-hour gym and playground. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
13 Units Available
Arnold
Bay Hills
451 Shore Acres Rd, Arnold, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,568
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,711
1032 sqft
Bay Hills Apartments is a beautiful apartment home community in Arnold, Maryland with fantastic views overlooking the Bay Hills golf course! Nestled in an established and peaceful residential area close to the highly coveted Broadneck school
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
1 Unit Available
Hillsmere Shores
Admiral Farragut
230-A Hilltop Ln, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,225
537 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ten minutes from downtown Annapolis, this beautiful community incorporates 35 acres of lush landscaping in one of the most desired locations to live. Easy access to the bay means fishing, boating and swimming are only a few miles away.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Arnold
279 TERNWING DRIVE
279 Ternwing Drive, Arnold, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1075 sqft
This recently renovated duplex perfect for entertaining is located in the Broadneck school district! As a split level floor plan, the living and dining space is on the lower level which leads to a screened-in porch with attached storage.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1476 SHARPS POINT RD
1476 Sharps Point Road, Anne Arundel County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Plenty of space to spread out in this four bedroom, two and a half bath, home, with over 3,600 finished square feet. There is also an office on the main level, and a two car garage.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Arnold
524 BAY HILLS DR
524 Bay Hills Drive, Arnold, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Immaculate split-foyer in prime Bay Hills location.Upgraded kitchen w/ custom cabinetry/granite open to sun-filled DR/LR.Patio w/ lush/prof landscaping. Master BR suite offers multiple closets/upgraded bath.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
114 SOUTH STREET
114 South Street, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1625 sqft
Prime in-town location - 1 block off Church Circle within Historic District Annapolis, call agent about off-street parking, premium features & finishes throughout, total (down to studs) renovation & new large addition - new plumbing, hvac, electric,
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Parole, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Parole apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Parole 1 BedroomsParole 2 BedroomsParole 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsParole 3 BedroomsParole Accessible Apartments
Parole Apartments with BalconyParole Apartments with GarageParole Apartments with GymParole Apartments with Hardwood FloorsParole Apartments with Parking
Parole Apartments with PoolParole Apartments with Washer-DryerParole Dog Friendly ApartmentsParole Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDRossville, MDBrooklyn Park, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDJoppatowne, MD
Silver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLanham, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDMarlton, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityCommunity College of Baltimore County
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University