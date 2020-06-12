/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
93 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Parole, MD
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1717 Woodlore Rd
1717 Woodlore Road, Parole, MD
Available 08/05/20 Country feel but close to everything! - Property Id: 297728 Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in quiet upscale community near Annapolis Mall. Perfect for commuting to Baltimore or DC. Fenced yard backs to woods.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1808 SHORE DRIVE
1808 Shore Drive, Parole, MD
So close yet so far away. Minutes to shopping, Routes 50 and 97, this lovely home is tucked away in a charming wooded community. Water views of Saltworks Creek, access to the community dock/kayak area.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
907 SCUPPER CT
907 Scupper Court, Parole, MD
...LUXURY ... LUXURY.... LUXURY.... YOU GOTTA SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME....CUSTOMIZED HOME WITH ELEGANCE...STUNNING UPGRADES THRU OUT HOME .. SUPER LARGE REC.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2020 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY
2020 Governor Thomas Bladen Way, Parole, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1300 sqft
Serene, beautiful, contemporary look/feel in secure neighborhood; 3bd/2ba condo; large, bright kitchen w/bay window to woods; tile floors, large Mstr bdrm w/soaking tub & double vanity, bottom floor unit w/French doors & screen to patio courtyard;
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
215 ZINFANDEL LN
215 Zinfandel Lane, Parole, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Spacious luxury townhome. 3400sf above ground living area. 9ft ceiling. Brick front, gourmet kitchen, stainless appliances, granite counter top. island, double oven, fireplace, built-in-bookcase. hardwood floor on main level.
Results within 1 mile of Parole
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
300 N Woodlawn Avenue
300 Woodlawn Avenue, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1900 sqft
Updated kitchen, new paint, new carpet await you in this Large 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with off street parking. Minutes to down town. Walking distance to Marine Corps stadium. Dog considered with reference and pet fee. TEXT Tom 410-.703.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1604 MCGUCKIAN STREET
1604 Mcguckian Street, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2728 sqft
Single Family Home with 3 generously sized bedrooms and a large back yard with a pool, located right off West St near downtown Annapolis. Call listing agent Tyler Wing 443-699-3132 to schedule a showing.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
35 POPLAR POINT RD
35 Poplar Point Road, Annapolis Neck, MD
This is a great opportunity for anyone looking for a lease during this time of COVID-19. This beautiful and well maintained colonial is a great opportunity for anyone looking for a lease during this time of COVID-19.
Results within 5 miles of Parole
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
960 sqft
Right on the water with direct access. Picturesque views from luxury properties. Features include hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. 24-hour gym and playground. Pets are welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11 Randall Court
11 Randall Court, Annapolis, MD
Annapolis 19th Century Georgian Home - Once in a decade this rare and unusual property becomes available. 11 Randall Court is the West Wing of the historic Bordley Randall House, the first 5 part Georgian mansion built in 18th century Annapolis.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
76 DIVIDING CREEK CT
76 Dividing Creek Court, Severna Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Very private setting - home nestled in the trees off cul-de-sac at end of wonderful, established community - seasonal water views, but no water privileges - if you are looking for no yd work, this is it - beautiful wood floors on 3 levels except
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1476 SHARPS POINT RD
1476 Sharps Point Road, Anne Arundel County, MD
Plenty of space to spread out in this four bedroom, two and a half bath, home, with over 3,600 finished square feet. There is also an office on the main level, and a two car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
649 Saltzman Road
649 Saltzman Road, Severna Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1300 sqft
Clean 3 Bedroom 2 Bath duplex, unfinished basement in Severna Park. Large fenced yard with a deck . Available June 20. Dog considered with reference and pet fee. TEXT Tom 410.703.2221 to schedule your showing
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1800 WHITES FERRY PLACE
1800 Whites Ferry Place, Crofton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2562 sqft
ONE OF THE LARGEST HOMES IN COMMUNITY, I BELIEVE IT WAS THE FORMER MODEL, END UNIT WITH MULTIPLE SIDE EXTENSIONS, VERY HIGH CEILINGS, 3 VERY LARGE BEDROOMS 2 UP AND ONE DOWN FULL DAYLIGHT WINDOWS,SPLIT FOYER ENTRY, VERY OPEN DESIGN INSIDE.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1185 GREAT OAK COURT
1185 Great Oak Court, Herald Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2001 sqft
URGENT - AN EXCEPTIONAL FAMILY ENTERTAINERS RESIDENCE FOR RENT! CONTEMPORARY DESIGNED HOME THAT EMBRACES THE FEELING OF SPACE, LIGHT-FILLED LIVING AND SERENITY WHILE ENJOYING THE LEAFY OUTLOOK THIS 2 ACRE LOT HAS TO OFFER.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
928 WELLS AVE #A
928 Wells Avenue, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Fully renovated (2020) gem, located in the heart of Eastport. Be the first to enjoy this pristine home for lease.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Cape St. Claire
1 Unit Available
1327 HAZEL NUT CT
1327 Hazel Nut Court, Cape St. Claire, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
Available for July 1st move in!! Two Year Lease preferred, discount available. Come live on the Broadneck Pennisula. This wonderful townhome was renovated in 2018. The current tenant will be moving at the end of June.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1085 CEDAR RIDGE COURT
1085 Cedar Ridge Court, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1320 sqft
Cedar Ridge- Sparkling unit, freshly painted, new carpet, new doors-come see this spacious 3BR, 2.5BA unit eat in kitchen, brick patio, community pool, tot lot, enjoy all that Annapolis has to afford. No pets, no smoking or vaping & good credit.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Arnold
1 Unit Available
1291 CIRCLE DR
1291 Circle Drive, Arnold, MD
***NEW PRICE*** Immaculate 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath,1 car garage, colonial with basement in Arnold just off Ritchie Hwy for ease of access.
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
709 Shelton Avenue
709 Shelton Avenue, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Over 3,000 square feet on three levels, 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Baths . Executive style town home within walking distance to downtown Annapolis. Featuring an open floor plan on main level with hardwood floors, granite counter tops, and a gas fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
19 JEFFERSON PLACE
19 Jefferson Place, Annapolis, MD
New Price! Charming Craftsman 4 bdrm home in the historic walkable community of Presidents Hill in downtown Annapolis.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Cape St. Claire
1 Unit Available
513 DEEP CREEK VW
513 Deep Creek View, Cape St. Claire, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
END UNIT TOWNHOUSE 3100 square feet with space for everyone and everything. Extra windows, Lots of natural light, Sunny and Bright throughout. Sparkling Hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
610 ROBINSON STATION RD
610 Robinson Station Road, Severna Park, MD
Elegant colonial in PRIME Severna Park cul-de-sac location. This home features a semi-open floor plan with an updated kitchen. The upper level has 4 generously sized bedrooms with fully renovated master bathroom.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
79 FRANKLIN STREET
79 Franklin Street, Annapolis, MD
Beautifully renovated and restored 5 bedroom home located in the heart of Annapolis just steps to everything downtown. This is a rare opportunity to live & work in Annapolis w/OFF STREET PARKING for 2 vehicles. Zoned ~P~ Comm/Res.
