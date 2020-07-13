/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 PM
50 Apartments for rent in Parole, MD with pool
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
22 Units Available
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Center
1903 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
Studio
$1,646
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,272
992 sqft
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Centre is an apartment community with upscale apartment finishes and exquisite amenity spaces you won't find anywhere else.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
503 CAPTAIN JOHN BRICE WAY WAY
503 Captain John Brice Way, Parole, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
SHORT TERM, Beautifully, FURNISHED, townhouse AVAILABLE**** August 1st thru November 30th, 2020*** located in Tidewater Colony.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1915 TOWNE CENTRE BOULEVARD
1915 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1246 sqft
Convenience and high end living!!! Amenities include two assigned garage spaces, concierge services, fitness center, rooftop pool, etc.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
501 MATHIAS HAMMOND WAY
501 Mathias Hammond Way, Parole, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1310 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath penthouse condo with great location in Annapolis. Wonderful views of wooded area, not parking lot. Fireplace, bookcase and slider to balcony in living room. Kitchen with white cabinets and bay window overlooking wooded area.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2020 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY
2020 Governor Thomas Bladen Way, Parole, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1300 sqft
Serene, beautiful, contemporary look/feel in secure neighborhood; 3bd/2ba condo; large, bright kitchen w/bay window to woods; tile floors, large Mstr bdrm w/soaking tub & double vanity, bottom floor unit w/French doors & screen to patio courtyard;
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2013 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY
2013 Governor Thomas Bladen Way, Parole, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well designed 2 bedroom, 2 bath ground floor condo with rear entrance into condo with no steps. Also front security entrance. Living room with fireplace and laminate flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Parole
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
19 Units Available
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,538
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,141
1222 sqft
New development features units with fireplace, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Short distance to dining, shopping and nightlife. Residents have access to pool, media room, courtyard and clubhouse. Game room. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
4 Units Available
West Woods
114 Hearne Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1174 sqft
Homes include granite countertops, new cabinets, and black appliances. Luxurious community has beautiful landscaping and recent renovations. Located close to historic downtown Annapolis and shopping.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1604 MCGUCKIAN STREET
1604 Mcguckian Street, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2728 sqft
Single Family Home with 3 generously sized bedrooms and a large back yard with a pool, located right off West St near downtown Annapolis. Costs associated with pool ($350 to open, $350 to close, $200/month for professional maintenance).
Results within 5 miles of Parole
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Annapolis Roads Apartments
1 Eaglewood Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,456
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated near I-695, I-495, 1-97 and U.S. Route 50. Recently renovated units offer modern style kitchens, ceramic style baths and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, playground, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Westwinds
1029 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
961 sqft
Just a short drive away from the United States Naval Academy and nearby dining, shopping and entertainment. Recently renovated units feature extra storage and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy picnic area, clubhouse and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Bayshore Landing
988 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,510
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
870 sqft
Units with fireplaces, high ceilings, individual air conditioning, tile backsplashes, and designer finishes. Close to dining and shopping in Owings Mills. Fitness center, pool, and tennis court for active residents.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,305
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Right on the water with direct access. Picturesque views from luxury properties. Features include hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. 24-hour gym and playground. Pets are welcome.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Hillsmere Shores
Spa Cove
1012 Primrose Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,490
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1352 sqft
Annapolis is your kind of town and Spa Cove is your kind of apartment community. Living here puts you close to everything you love about life on the Chesapeake.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Cape St. Claire
1019 ST CHARLES DRIVE
1019 Saint Charles Drive, Cape St. Claire, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1782 sqft
Three Bedroom, Two Full Bath Rancher in water-privileged Cape St. Claire for Lease. Quiet street, walk to 3 different beaches or the Community Pool. Master Bedroom with Master Bath. Huge Kitchen with commercial style Refrigerator and Freezer.
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
Arnold
524 BAY HILLS DR
524 Bay Hills Drive, Arnold, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Immaculate split-foyer in prime Bay Hills location.Upgraded kitchen w/ custom cabinetry/granite open to sun-filled DR/LR.Patio w/ lush/prof landscaping. Master BR suite offers multiple closets/upgraded bath.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1085 CEDAR RIDGE COURT
1085 Cedar Ridge Court, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1320 sqft
Cedar Ridge- Sparkling unit, freshly painted, new carpet, new doors-come see this spacious 3BR, 2.5BA unit eat in kitchen, brick patio, community pool, tot lot, enjoy all that Annapolis has to afford. No pets, no smoking or vaping & good credit.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
707 Shelton Avenue
707 Shelton Avenue, Annapolis, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
2114 sqft
Over 3,000 square feet on three levels, 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Baths . Executive style town home within walking distance to downtown Annapolis. Featuring an open floor plan on main level with hardwood floors, granite counter tops, and a gas fireplace.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
649 Saltzman Road
649 Saltzman Road, Severna Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1320 sqft
Clean 3 Bedroom 2 Bath duplex, unfinished basement in Severna Park. Large fenced yard with a deck . Available June 20. Dog considered with reference and pet fee. TEXT Tom 410.703.2221 to schedule your showing
1 of 14
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
14 SILVERWOOD CIR #11
14 Silverwood Circle, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1550 sqft
Totally renovated & waiting for you! Here's your chance to live in Fairwinds, a perfectly located condo community with a pool, tennis courts, and a playground for you to enjoy.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
982 Yachtsman Way
982 Yachtsman Way, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
Available 04/10/20 Cute end unit unit in Mariners Point - Property Id: 237878 Great unit unit home in the Mariners Point Community. Three Bedrooms and 2 and half baths. A Community club with a swimming pool is an extra bonus.
1 of 29
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7050 Harbour Village 102
7050 Harbour Village Court, Annapolis Neck, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Furnished Waterfront Annapolis Condo - Amazing opportunity to rent this fully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath custom condo in Chesapeake Harbour.
1 of 45
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
Londontowne
3713 GLEBE MEADOW WAY
3713 Glebe Meadow Way, Edgewater, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2536 sqft
Stunning end unit South River Colony Landings townhome. This home has been lovingly cared for and upgraded to an open concept with style and grace.
1 of 7
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
312 SEVERN AVENUE
312 Severn Avenue, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1234 sqft
STUNNING VIEWS OF SPA CREEK, EGO ALLEY AND ALL OF THE ANNAPOLIS LANDMARKS FROM YOUR PENTHOUSE! FRESHLY PAINTED AND FRESHENED UP, THIS LIGHT FILLED UNIT HAS VAULTED CEILINGS, FLOOR TO CEILING GLASS DOORS AND WINDOWS, A PRIVATE BALCONY, WOOD BURNING
Similar Pages
Parole 1 BedroomsParole 2 BedroomsParole 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsParole 3 BedroomsParole Accessible Apartments
Parole Apartments with BalconyParole Apartments with GarageParole Apartments with GymParole Apartments with Hardwood FloorsParole Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDRossville, MDBrooklyn Park, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDJoppatowne, MD