/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:38 PM
64 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Parole, MD
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
17 Units Available
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Center
1903 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,206
992 sqft
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Centre is an apartment community with upscale apartment finishes and exquisite amenity spaces you won't find anywhere else.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2900 SHIPMASTER WAY
2900 Shipmaster Way, Parole, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1027 sqft
This is it!!! Wonderful rental condo in a 55+ community!!! Beautifully updated, second floor condo! 2 Bdrm, 2 Bath, with liv rm/din rm combo and generously-sized balcony. Kitchen has updated appliances with ample table space.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2161 SCOTTS CROSSING COURT
2161 Scotts Crossing Court, Parole, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1111 sqft
Incredible Second Floor Unit w/ Electric Fireplace, Breakfast Bar, MBR is spacious w/ large closet, second BR has dual access bathroom. Bright and Spacious and centrally located to Annapolis, A.A. Medical Center, Annapolis Mall.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
2704 SUMMERVIEW WAY #201
2704 Summerview Way, Parole, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Private, 2 bedrm, 2 bath, condo at rear of building with a quiet balcony,in a convenient location for commuters. Bring your floor coverings, 80% coverage required by condo association. Freshly painted in neutral colors.
Results within 1 mile of Parole
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
25 Units Available
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,113
1222 sqft
New development features units with fireplace, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Short distance to dining, shopping and nightlife. Residents have access to pool, media room, courtyard and clubhouse. Game room. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:24pm
4 Units Available
West Woods
114 Hearne Ct, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1174 sqft
Homes include granite countertops, new cabinets, and black appliances. Luxurious community has beautiful landscaping and recent renovations. Located close to historic downtown Annapolis and shopping.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
5 PARK PL #223
5 Park Place, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Luxurious condo living in downtown Annapolis with courtyard/fountain views, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, Brazilian hardwood floors, upgraded carpeting.
Results within 5 miles of Parole
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
17 Units Available
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
836 sqft
Right on the water with direct access. Picturesque views from luxury properties. Features include hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. 24-hour gym and playground. Pets are welcome.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
3 Units Available
Bayshore Landing
988 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
870 sqft
Units with fireplaces, high ceilings, individual air conditioning, tile backsplashes, and designer finishes. Close to dining and shopping in Owings Mills. Fitness center, pool, and tennis court for active residents.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
10 Units Available
Westwinds
1029 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
961 sqft
Just a short drive away from the United States Naval Academy and nearby dining, shopping and entertainment. Recently renovated units feature extra storage and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy picnic area, clubhouse and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Hillsmere Shores
9 Units Available
Spa Cove
1012 Primrose Rd, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1004 sqft
Annapolis is your kind of town and Spa Cove is your kind of apartment community. Living here puts you close to everything you love about life on the Chesapeake.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
$
Arnold
4 Units Available
Oakland Hills
614 Oakland Hills Dr, Arnold, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1037 sqft
Spacious units include luxurious details like a fireplace, dishwasher and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community is located near attractions like The Bay Hills golf course and the Naval Academy.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
Arnold
13 Units Available
Bay Hills
451 Shore Acres Rd, Arnold, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,711
1032 sqft
Bay Hills Apartments is a beautiful apartment home community in Arnold, Maryland with fantastic views overlooking the Bay Hills golf course! Nestled in an established and peaceful residential area close to the highly coveted Broadneck school
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
6 Units Available
Annapolis Roads Apartments
1 Eaglewood Rd, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1055 sqft
Situated near I-695, I-495, 1-97 and U.S. Route 50. Recently renovated units offer modern style kitchens, ceramic style baths and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, playground, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
706 Southern Hills Dr
706 Southern Hills Dr, Cape St. Claire, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1015 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious Condo Located in Great School District - Property Id: 300295 CONDO AVAILABLE FOR RENT: ?AUG 2020?1,015 Sq. ft. $1,500/mo.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10 Muir Woods Court
10 Muir Woods Court, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1784 sqft
10 Muir Woods Court - Annapolis Town Home Two Bedrooms hosting double closets and full bathrooms! Lovely Kitchen with granite counter tops and upgraded appliances. Beautiful finished basement with a bonus room and full bathroom.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
959 BREAKWATER DR
959 Breakwater Drive, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Well maintained town-home in Mariners Landing. Close to shopping. Easy access to Baltimore and Washington. Lister must accompany showings/tenant occupied.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
790-A FAIRVIEW AVE #790 A
790 Fairview Avenue, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
Live the Annapolis Lifestyle! This lovely 2bd, 2ba totally renovated unit will not last long! Kitchen w stainless steel appliances & granite counters. Great floor plan w 2 patios backing to private area.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1018 BAY RIDGE AVENUE
1018 Bay Ridge Avenue, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
882 sqft
Renovated craftsman duplex in fantastic walkable Eastport location. Located directly across form the Eastport shopping center and an easy walk to all or Eastport and downtown Annapolis.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
34 MUNROE COURT
34 Munroe Court, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1280 sqft
Annapolis in the center of it all, enjoy all that Annapolis has to offer. Adorable, charming does not begin to describe this picturesques home. Two bedroom, one bath with Gleeming hardwood floors, big eat in kitchen back yard with brick pavers.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
765 TICONDEROGA AVENUE
765 Ticonderoga Avenue, Severna Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
2586 sqft
Great opportunity to live in the highly desired area of Severna Park. This beautiful home offer is over 2600 finished square feet on three levels. There are 2 master suites on the upper level with 2 full baths.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
636 SOUTHERN HILLS DRIVE
636 Southern Hills Dr, Cape St. Claire, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1060 sqft
Beautiful well kept 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo, with new windows, new HVAC, closet space, washer/dryer, gorgeous kitchen with breakfast bar separate dining/sunroom and balcony.
1 of 14
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
14 SILVERWOOD CIR #11
14 Silverwood Circle, Annapolis, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1550 sqft
Totally renovated & waiting for you! Here's your chance to live in Fairwinds, a perfectly located condo community with a pool, tennis courts, and a playground for you to enjoy.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
106 TRAILING IVY LN
106 Trailing Ivy Lane, Severna Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Ready for occupancy. Cute as a button lower level of a ranch style home apartment. Offering 2 bedrooms, 2 baths all overlooking the Severn River. Private entrance and 2 parking space . Amazingly spacious with 1300 sq.
Similar Pages
Parole 1 BedroomsParole 2 BedroomsParole 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsParole 3 BedroomsParole Accessible Apartments
Parole Apartments with BalconyParole Apartments with GarageParole Apartments with GymParole Apartments with Hardwood FloorsParole Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MD
Odenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDRossville, MDBrooklyn Park, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDJoppatowne, MD