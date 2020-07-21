All apartments in Parole
Last updated July 20 2019 at 11:50 AM

2026 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY #301

2026 Gov Thomas Bladen Way · No Longer Available
Location

2026 Gov Thomas Bladen Way, Parole, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
Lovely condo perfectly located to Annapolis, Annapolis Mall and Rte 50.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2026 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY #301 have any available units?
2026 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY #301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parole, MD.
What amenities does 2026 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY #301 have?
Some of 2026 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY #301's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2026 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY #301 currently offering any rent specials?
2026 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2026 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY #301 pet-friendly?
No, 2026 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY #301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parole.
Does 2026 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY #301 offer parking?
No, 2026 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY #301 does not offer parking.
Does 2026 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY #301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2026 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY #301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2026 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY #301 have a pool?
No, 2026 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY #301 does not have a pool.
Does 2026 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY #301 have accessible units?
No, 2026 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 2026 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY #301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2026 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY #301 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2026 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY #301 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2026 GOV THOMAS BLADEN WAY #301 does not have units with air conditioning.
