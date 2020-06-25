9421 ADELAIDE LANE

Amenities

2 year old interior townhouse for rent in beautiful Owings Mills neighborhood. 2236 sqft finished area with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths and 2 Half Baths. Hardwood in Kitchen, Foyer, Half Bath in lower and mid levels. Attached single car garage. Energy Efficient Stainless Steel Appliances. Brand new 5 burner stainless steel gas range. Stacked Washer and Dryer inside the unit. HOA fee is included in the rent. 42" maple kitchen cabinets with granite kitchen counters. Minutes to Owings Mills metro station to travel easily to Baltimore. Minutes to I-695 via I-795. Lot of shopping and dining outlets within 10 mins drive. Peaceful neighborhood. Nice woods views from the spacious composite deck. Kitchen island with ample low-level granite counter-top for eating food with ease using regular chairs. Rent includes the use of the state of the art clubhouse with gym and outdoor swimming pool the tenants can enjoy.