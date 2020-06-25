All apartments in Owings Mills
Home
/
Owings Mills, MD
/
9421 ADELAIDE LANE
Last updated February 29 2020 at 6:03 AM

9421 ADELAIDE LANE

9421 Adelaide Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9421 Adelaide Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
2 year old interior townhouse for rent in beautiful Owings Mills neighborhood. 2236 sqft finished area with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths and 2 Half Baths. Hardwood in Kitchen, Foyer, Half Bath in lower and mid levels. Attached single car garage. Energy Efficient Stainless Steel Appliances. Brand new 5 burner stainless steel gas range. Stacked Washer and Dryer inside the unit. HOA fee is included in the rent. 42" maple kitchen cabinets with granite kitchen counters. Minutes to Owings Mills metro station to travel easily to Baltimore. Minutes to I-695 via I-795. Lot of shopping and dining outlets within 10 mins drive. Peaceful neighborhood. Nice woods views from the spacious composite deck. Kitchen island with ample low-level granite counter-top for eating food with ease using regular chairs. Rent includes the use of the state of the art clubhouse with gym and outdoor swimming pool the tenants can enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9421 ADELAIDE LANE have any available units?
9421 ADELAIDE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 9421 ADELAIDE LANE have?
Some of 9421 ADELAIDE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9421 ADELAIDE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
9421 ADELAIDE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9421 ADELAIDE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 9421 ADELAIDE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Owings Mills.
Does 9421 ADELAIDE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 9421 ADELAIDE LANE offers parking.
Does 9421 ADELAIDE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9421 ADELAIDE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9421 ADELAIDE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 9421 ADELAIDE LANE has a pool.
Does 9421 ADELAIDE LANE have accessible units?
No, 9421 ADELAIDE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 9421 ADELAIDE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9421 ADELAIDE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
