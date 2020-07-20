All apartments in Owings Mills
9420 GEORGIAN WAY
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:15 AM

9420 GEORGIAN WAY

9420 Georgian Way · No Longer Available
Location

9420 Georgian Way, Owings Mills, MD 21117

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
You will never want to leave this rental. Stunning and extensive uprades to this home. Completely new kitchen with all the upgrades a cook would want. Formal dining room for elegant dinners. Gorgeous wood flooring. Bathrooms have been remodeled with good quality of tile and workmanship.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9420 GEORGIAN WAY have any available units?
9420 GEORGIAN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.
How much is rent in Owings Mills, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Owings Mills Rent Report.
What amenities does 9420 GEORGIAN WAY have?
Some of 9420 GEORGIAN WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9420 GEORGIAN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9420 GEORGIAN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9420 GEORGIAN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9420 GEORGIAN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Owings Mills.
Does 9420 GEORGIAN WAY offer parking?
Yes, 9420 GEORGIAN WAY offers parking.
Does 9420 GEORGIAN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9420 GEORGIAN WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9420 GEORGIAN WAY have a pool?
No, 9420 GEORGIAN WAY does not have a pool.
Does 9420 GEORGIAN WAY have accessible units?
No, 9420 GEORGIAN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9420 GEORGIAN WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9420 GEORGIAN WAY has units with dishwashers.
