You will never want to leave this rental. Stunning and extensive uprades to this home. Completely new kitchen with all the upgrades a cook would want. Formal dining room for elegant dinners. Gorgeous wood flooring. Bathrooms have been remodeled with good quality of tile and workmanship.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9420 GEORGIAN WAY have any available units?
9420 GEORGIAN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Owings Mills, MD.