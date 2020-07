Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher walk in closets fireplace ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

If you are looking for luxury, look no further. This home is conveniently located near 695 and 795 in Owings Mills. The lower level is HUGE with plenty of room for a man-cave and playroom. The main level offers a comfortable living room with beautiful stone fireplace. The kitchen has a center island, dining room, and attached family room. The whole space is just drenched in natural light. The master bedroom is oversized with a luxury master bathroom and walk in closet. Welcome Home!