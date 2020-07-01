9814 FERNWOOD RD

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage gym coffee bar hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar gym parking garage hot tub internet access media room

Gorgeous new house, barely 3-years old, in one of the best locations in Bethesda. Close to excellent public and private schools including Walter Johnson High School, Woods Academy and Rochambeau French International School the house is also in proximity of the Montgomery Mall, Wildwood Center with its collection of restaurants, gourmet super markets, banks and the Rockledge Drive Medical Center. With the look of an Italian Vila with its stucco exterior, stone laid portico, and manicured driveway and stone pavers. architecturally the house is a blend of the classic and the modern incorporating such rich elements as grottos, wall art niches, wine cellar, open plan, modern kitchen design, wi-fi connected smart home features and green technology.The interior is a delightful blend of soaring foyer, overhanging balcony, curved stair case, colossal French doors and windows set into 10 feet high ceiling. A sprawling coffered ceiling extends from one end of the house to the other encapsulating the living, dining and kitchen areas. The massive double entrance door in solid mahogany and etched glass bears testimony to the elegance of design everywhere. From the dark solid hardwood floors and the contemporary staircase and banisters, to the simplistic but elegant crown moldings and the integrated formal open plan designed for receptions and entertaining, the house exhibits its simple elegance.Some of the highlights throughout this 6,200 SQ feet home include a stunning kitchen with double mounted cabinets, quartz counter top, professional grade Thermidor appliances, and a separate Butler~s Pantry with built-in Wolf Coffee Bar. The main level is completed by spacious Living and Dining rooms, Family room with extended private area for children play or TV viewing (50 inch TV present), a modern double sided see-thru gas fireplace, all completely encapsulated by wall-to-wall tall French Doors opening to a huge warp-around deck that brings the outdoor indoor seamlessly. To top it all there is a full bedroom suite (or alternately a library) with a stunning bathroom for occasional gests or an elderly family member on this floor. The house is a fully equipped smart home with wi-fi connected lights (Alexa Controlled), NEST air quality monitoring system, Nest Learning Thermostat, Smart Q garage door openers, and RING doorbell with camera and geo-fencing.Staircase to the second floor opens to a wide hanging balcony and a breath-taking Master Bedroom suite. Once again high wall-to-wall French doors open the MB to a private open sky terrace. The attached wardrobe/closet is larger than most bedrooms and elegantly furnished with built-in cabinetry. The modern spa like Master Bathroom has ceiling high custom glass shower with rain-shower and water jets. The dual lavatory on either side of the bathroom, the modern free standing bath tub, the wall tiles add to the elegance of the area. Not to leave the d~cor incomplete, the designers have also given the bathroom a heated floor, heated towel rack and a hot water circulation system. There are three additional bedrooms on the second floor with an ensuite bath and a jack-n-Jill bath. There is also a second laundry area at this level in addition to one on the main.The lower (basement) level is fully finished with a reception/entertainment area and a full wet bar, a children play area, a home theater, an exercise room, a wine cellar, and a full au-pair bedroom suite. Large French doors open this area to the backyard through a patio and a full length walkup staircase.