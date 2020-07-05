All apartments in North Bethesda
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:23 PM

7217 GREENTREE ROAD

7217 Greentree Road · No Longer Available
Location

7217 Greentree Road, North Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Sun-lit home on a large and beautiful verdant lot. Eat-in Kitchen adjacent to the family room with sliding door access to a large backyard deck. Main level also includes a dinning room, living room and office/library. Upper level includes 3 bedrooms and a Master Suite with sitting area, lots of closet space, walk in shower, and a tub. Upper level Laundry Room! Bright fully finished Basement includes a rec room, bedroom with a full bath, and a sliding door leading out to the patio. 2 car attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7217 GREENTREE ROAD have any available units?
7217 GREENTREE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 7217 GREENTREE ROAD have?
Some of 7217 GREENTREE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7217 GREENTREE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7217 GREENTREE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7217 GREENTREE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7217 GREENTREE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 7217 GREENTREE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 7217 GREENTREE ROAD offers parking.
Does 7217 GREENTREE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7217 GREENTREE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7217 GREENTREE ROAD have a pool?
No, 7217 GREENTREE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7217 GREENTREE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7217 GREENTREE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7217 GREENTREE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7217 GREENTREE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7217 GREENTREE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7217 GREENTREE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

