7217 GREENTREE ROAD

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Sun-lit home on a large and beautiful verdant lot. Eat-in Kitchen adjacent to the family room with sliding door access to a large backyard deck. Main level also includes a dinning room, living room and office/library. Upper level includes 3 bedrooms and a Master Suite with sitting area, lots of closet space, walk in shower, and a tub. Upper level Laundry Room! Bright fully finished Basement includes a rec room, bedroom with a full bath, and a sliding door leading out to the patio. 2 car attached garage.