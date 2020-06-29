7 LUXBERRY CT #5

Beautiful updated 3 BR/3BA En Suite Townhouse/Condo. 1 car garage1 .Vaulted/Cathedral ceilings! Hardwood flooring! Fireplace! Eat- in kitchen 1900+ sq.ft of living space. Both a patio and balcony! Amenities include a fabulous pool and tennis club. SECTION 8 WELCOME! Military/Fed. Gov. service clause.This property is also in the MLS for sale.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
