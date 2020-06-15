Amenities
6715 Tildenwood Lane Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON!! Spacious Contemporary Split Level in Tilden Woods - This beautiful corner lot in Tilden Woods is just steps to walking trails and minutes to shopping, restaurants, retail, major roadways and more!! Gleaming hardwood floors, *new Appliances* in kitchen and fabulous living room with fireplace. French doors open to large deck AND brick patio great for entertaining and relaxation. Lower level with recreational room and custom built-in bar area. Carport offers covered parking + long driveway on a quiet cul-de-sac! Wonderful walkable neighborhood. GREAT SCHOOLS PUBLIC AND PRIVATE.
(RLNE4796503)