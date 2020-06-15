All apartments in North Bethesda
Find more places like 6715 Tildenwood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Bethesda, MD
/
6715 Tildenwood Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

6715 Tildenwood Lane

6715 Tildenwood Lane · (240) 702-2600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6715 Tildenwood Lane, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 6715 Tildenwood Lane · Avail. Aug 1

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3021 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
6715 Tildenwood Lane Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON!! Spacious Contemporary Split Level in Tilden Woods - This beautiful corner lot in Tilden Woods is just steps to walking trails and minutes to shopping, restaurants, retail, major roadways and more!! Gleaming hardwood floors, *new Appliances* in kitchen and fabulous living room with fireplace. French doors open to large deck AND brick patio great for entertaining and relaxation. Lower level with recreational room and custom built-in bar area. Carport offers covered parking + long driveway on a quiet cul-de-sac! Wonderful walkable neighborhood. GREAT SCHOOLS PUBLIC AND PRIVATE.

(RLNE4796503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6715 Tildenwood Lane have any available units?
6715 Tildenwood Lane has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6715 Tildenwood Lane have?
Some of 6715 Tildenwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6715 Tildenwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6715 Tildenwood Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6715 Tildenwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6715 Tildenwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 6715 Tildenwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6715 Tildenwood Lane does offer parking.
Does 6715 Tildenwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6715 Tildenwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6715 Tildenwood Lane have a pool?
No, 6715 Tildenwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6715 Tildenwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 6715 Tildenwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6715 Tildenwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6715 Tildenwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6715 Tildenwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6715 Tildenwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6715 Tildenwood Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pallas at Pike and Rose
11550 Old Georgetown Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Montgomery Apartments
6425 Rock Forest Dr
North Bethesda, MD 20817
Miramont
6040 California Cir
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Morgan
12000 Chase Crossing Cir
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
NoBe Market Apartments
11351 Woodglen Dr
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Village Square West Apartments
12401 Village Square Ter
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Grand
5801 Nicholson Ln
North Bethesda, MD 20852

Similar Pages

North Bethesda 1 BedroomsNorth Bethesda 2 Bedrooms
North Bethesda Apartments with ParkingNorth Bethesda Apartments with Pool
North Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VAEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity