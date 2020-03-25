All apartments in North Bethesda
Find more places like 6204 ROCKHURST ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Bethesda, MD
/
6204 ROCKHURST ROAD
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:53 PM

6204 ROCKHURST ROAD

6204 Rockhurst Road · (240) 383-1350
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6204 Rockhurst Road, North Bethesda, MD 20817

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2808 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
VACANT, REDUCED & Updated Kitchen and Baths!! Amazing location for an amazing property! This bright Sunny one of a kind Rambler is the definition of Comfort. The over sized living room and separate dining room in this large foot print home sets the tone of what is to follow, it is larger than what it seems, this is a 4BR/3BA home with beautiful shiny Oak hard wood floors though out the first level. 3 Large bedrooms on the main level with 2 Updated sparkly white clean full Baths further suggests a comfortable living style. Beautiful recently updated Sun filled spacious Gourmet kitchen with Grey Shaker cabinets, Stainless appliances, yellow speckled granite and tiled flooring makes this kitchen inviting to the whole family. The bright kitchen with many windows leads to the solarium and the back Deck which faces tall mature trees and a low maintenance fenced backyard! The lower level has yet another bedroom with a full bath and a large Family room. Lots of storage is available in the other half of the basement with a full size Washer/Dryer.Call Ruma with questions @ 202-365-2304

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6204 ROCKHURST ROAD have any available units?
6204 ROCKHURST ROAD has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6204 ROCKHURST ROAD have?
Some of 6204 ROCKHURST ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6204 ROCKHURST ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6204 ROCKHURST ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6204 ROCKHURST ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6204 ROCKHURST ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 6204 ROCKHURST ROAD offer parking?
No, 6204 ROCKHURST ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 6204 ROCKHURST ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6204 ROCKHURST ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6204 ROCKHURST ROAD have a pool?
No, 6204 ROCKHURST ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6204 ROCKHURST ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6204 ROCKHURST ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6204 ROCKHURST ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6204 ROCKHURST ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6204 ROCKHURST ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6204 ROCKHURST ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6204 ROCKHURST ROAD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pallas at Pike and Rose
11550 Old Georgetown Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Avalon Grosvenor Tower
10301 Grosvenor Pl
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Avalon at Grosvenor Station
10306 Strathmore Hall St
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Morgan
12000 Chase Crossing Cir
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
NoBe Market Apartments
11351 Woodglen Dr
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln
North Bethesda, MD 20852

Similar Pages

North Bethesda 1 BedroomsNorth Bethesda 2 Bedrooms
North Bethesda Apartments with ParkingNorth Bethesda Apartments with Pool
North Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VAEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity