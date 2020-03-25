6204 ROCKHURST ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

VACANT, REDUCED & Updated Kitchen and Baths!! Amazing location for an amazing property! This bright Sunny one of a kind Rambler is the definition of Comfort. The over sized living room and separate dining room in this large foot print home sets the tone of what is to follow, it is larger than what it seems, this is a 4BR/3BA home with beautiful shiny Oak hard wood floors though out the first level. 3 Large bedrooms on the main level with 2 Updated sparkly white clean full Baths further suggests a comfortable living style. Beautiful recently updated Sun filled spacious Gourmet kitchen with Grey Shaker cabinets, Stainless appliances, yellow speckled granite and tiled flooring makes this kitchen inviting to the whole family. The bright kitchen with many windows leads to the solarium and the back Deck which faces tall mature trees and a low maintenance fenced backyard! The lower level has yet another bedroom with a full bath and a large Family room. Lots of storage is available in the other half of the basement with a full size Washer/Dryer.Call Ruma with questions @ 202-365-2304