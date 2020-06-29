5801 Edson Lane Apt. 203

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Large two bedroom one bath condo apartment nestled in the Georgetown Village Condominium community just minutes from White Flint Mall. - Enter the apartment into formal foyer with coat closet. Directly to your left is an eat-in kitchen that comes fully equipped with an electric range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal along with good cabinet space. Separate dining room is located just off the kitchen and overlooks the community. Large living room is located off the foyer and included sliding glass doors that lead out onto a balcony that overlooks the grounds. Directly off the living room is the second bedroom. The master bedroom comes with a walk-in closet and an additional closet. Full bath located just off of the master bedroom. Laundry closet and storage area located across from the bathroom. Parquet flooring found in the living area and both bedrooms.



Community includes its own parking lot for your convenience! Water is included in the price of the rent as well.



Application Fees Waived



No pets, please.



To inquire about this vacancy, please call WMS at 240-383-3158.



(RLNE3741780)