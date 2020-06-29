All apartments in North Bethesda
5801 Edson Lane Apt. 203
5801 Edson Lane Apt. 203

5801 Edson Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5801 Edson Lane, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Large two bedroom one bath condo apartment nestled in the Georgetown Village Condominium community just minutes from White Flint Mall. - Enter the apartment into formal foyer with coat closet. Directly to your left is an eat-in kitchen that comes fully equipped with an electric range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal along with good cabinet space. Separate dining room is located just off the kitchen and overlooks the community. Large living room is located off the foyer and included sliding glass doors that lead out onto a balcony that overlooks the grounds. Directly off the living room is the second bedroom. The master bedroom comes with a walk-in closet and an additional closet. Full bath located just off of the master bedroom. Laundry closet and storage area located across from the bathroom. Parquet flooring found in the living area and both bedrooms.

Community includes its own parking lot for your convenience! Water is included in the price of the rent as well.

Application Fees Waived

No pets, please.

To inquire about this vacancy, please call WMS at 240-383-3158.

(RLNE3741780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5801 Edson Lane Apt. 203 have any available units?
5801 Edson Lane Apt. 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5801 Edson Lane Apt. 203 have?
Some of 5801 Edson Lane Apt. 203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5801 Edson Lane Apt. 203 currently offering any rent specials?
5801 Edson Lane Apt. 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5801 Edson Lane Apt. 203 pet-friendly?
No, 5801 Edson Lane Apt. 203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 5801 Edson Lane Apt. 203 offer parking?
Yes, 5801 Edson Lane Apt. 203 offers parking.
Does 5801 Edson Lane Apt. 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5801 Edson Lane Apt. 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5801 Edson Lane Apt. 203 have a pool?
No, 5801 Edson Lane Apt. 203 does not have a pool.
Does 5801 Edson Lane Apt. 203 have accessible units?
No, 5801 Edson Lane Apt. 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 5801 Edson Lane Apt. 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5801 Edson Lane Apt. 203 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5801 Edson Lane Apt. 203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5801 Edson Lane Apt. 203 does not have units with air conditioning.
