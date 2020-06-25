5722 Brewer House Cir

Amenities

Walk to Red Line Metro! The recently updated townhouse has all new appliances, new HVAC, and new hot water heater. The kitchen and master suite have recently been updated. There is upstairs laundry, two decks, and plenty of parking. There are multiple options for a home office, as well as a large finished rec room, and a sizable unfinished storage area. The community pool and tennis courts are across the street. There is a playground, and access to the Bethesda Trolley Trail. Surround yourself with natural beauty, all while being a stone's throw from downtown Bethesda and Pike and Rose. About 2500 Sft finished with 500sft unfinished. Fourth bedroom in basement with on suite bath.

No Dogs Allowed



