Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

5722 Brewer House Cir

5722 Brewer House Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5722 Brewer House Circle, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Renovated townhome 10 min from everything - Property Id: 119139

Walk to Red Line Metro! The recently updated townhouse has all new appliances, new HVAC, and new hot water heater. The kitchen and master suite have recently been updated. There is upstairs laundry, two decks, and plenty of parking. There are multiple options for a home office, as well as a large finished rec room, and a sizable unfinished storage area. The community pool and tennis courts are across the street. There is a playground, and access to the Bethesda Trolley Trail. Surround yourself with natural beauty, all while being a stone's throw from downtown Bethesda and Pike and Rose. About 2500 Sft finished with 500sft unfinished. Fourth bedroom in basement with on suite bath.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/119139
Property Id 119139

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5710650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5722 Brewer House Cir have any available units?
5722 Brewer House Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5722 Brewer House Cir have?
Some of 5722 Brewer House Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5722 Brewer House Cir currently offering any rent specials?
5722 Brewer House Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5722 Brewer House Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 5722 Brewer House Cir is pet friendly.
Does 5722 Brewer House Cir offer parking?
Yes, 5722 Brewer House Cir offers parking.
Does 5722 Brewer House Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5722 Brewer House Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5722 Brewer House Cir have a pool?
Yes, 5722 Brewer House Cir has a pool.
Does 5722 Brewer House Cir have accessible units?
No, 5722 Brewer House Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 5722 Brewer House Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5722 Brewer House Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 5722 Brewer House Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5722 Brewer House Cir has units with air conditioning.
