All apartments in North Bethesda
Find more places like 5177 KING CHARLES WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Bethesda, MD
/
5177 KING CHARLES WAY
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:28 AM

5177 KING CHARLES WAY

5177 King Charles Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5177 King Charles Way, North Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RENOVATED KITCHEN AND BATHS!!! Gorgeous TH with renovated kitchen with new cabinets, granite counters, laminate hardwood flooring, all baths have new vanities, flooring and tile work. Vaulted ceilings in bedrooms, large finished walk out basement with FB. PRIME location near METRO, STRATHMORE, and 495 and 270 access!!!!!** Dogs allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying. *3rd bedroom is fin walk out basement with own full bath * 12 month lease rent = $2,550

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5177 KING CHARLES WAY have any available units?
5177 KING CHARLES WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5177 KING CHARLES WAY have?
Some of 5177 KING CHARLES WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5177 KING CHARLES WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5177 KING CHARLES WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5177 KING CHARLES WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 5177 KING CHARLES WAY is pet friendly.
Does 5177 KING CHARLES WAY offer parking?
No, 5177 KING CHARLES WAY does not offer parking.
Does 5177 KING CHARLES WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5177 KING CHARLES WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5177 KING CHARLES WAY have a pool?
No, 5177 KING CHARLES WAY does not have a pool.
Does 5177 KING CHARLES WAY have accessible units?
No, 5177 KING CHARLES WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5177 KING CHARLES WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5177 KING CHARLES WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 5177 KING CHARLES WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 5177 KING CHARLES WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Grosvenor Tower
10301 Grosvenor Pl
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Montgomery Apartments
6425 Rock Forest Dr
North Bethesda, MD 20817
Avalon at Grosvenor Station
10306 Strathmore Hall St
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Morgan
12000 Chase Crossing Cir
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Henri at Pike and Rose
11870 Grand Park Ave
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Per Sei at Pike and Rose
900 PerSei Place
North Bethesda, MD 20814
Strathmore Court At White Flint
5440 Marinelli Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd
North Bethesda, MD 20852

Similar Pages

North Bethesda 1 BedroomsNorth Bethesda 2 Bedrooms
North Bethesda Apartments with ParkingNorth Bethesda Apartments with Pool
North Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VAEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College