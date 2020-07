Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Bright and sunny TH w/LOFT much larger than it appears. Tax record not accurate, sq. ft. an estimate. New paint, new carpet, wood floors refinished on main floor and upstairs hall, updated tablespace kitchen, 12' ceilings in lower level. Master bedroom has a private bath. Terrific deck in rear off of kitchen, spacious laundry room with side by side washer/dryer. Available immediately. Walk to METRO.