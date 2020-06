Amenities

recently renovated fireplace

Attractive and totally updated home now available to rent. Main level provides living/dining room with fireplace, newer kitchen, 3 bedrooms, a fully bath, and access to the large rear garden. Lower level is fully finished with a family room, guest bedroom, full bath, laundry, and ample storage. Walk to Metro, Whole Foods, parks, and schools.