4916 Cloister Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Please click here to apply

Sunlit 4 Bedroom TH in Grosvenor! The eat-in kitchen has beautiful marine blue cabinetry with an attached island. Relax on the double tier deck located right off the kitchen. Huge basement with raised ceilings, a family room, kitchenette, bedroom and outside entrance leading to garden patio. The upper level has 3 bedrooms fully carpeted. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings with skylights, wood burning fireplace, and double closets. The master bathroom has a separate shower, Jacuzzi tub, and double vanity. What a wonderful place to call home. Conveniently located to Grosvenor Metro, Rock Creek Park, NIH, and White Flint Mall is nestled in sought after community of Stoneybrook. Experience the open living and raised dining room with custom tiling. This one will go soon, call us now!