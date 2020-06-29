All apartments in North Bethesda
4916 Cloister Dr
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:47 AM

4916 Cloister Dr

4916 Cloister Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4916 Cloister Drive, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Please click here to apply
Sunlit 4 Bedroom TH in Grosvenor! The eat-in kitchen has beautiful marine blue cabinetry with an attached island. Relax on the double tier deck located right off the kitchen. Huge basement with raised ceilings, a family room, kitchenette, bedroom and outside entrance leading to garden patio. The upper level has 3 bedrooms fully carpeted. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings with skylights, wood burning fireplace, and double closets. The master bathroom has a separate shower, Jacuzzi tub, and double vanity. What a wonderful place to call home. Conveniently located to Grosvenor Metro, Rock Creek Park, NIH, and White Flint Mall is nestled in sought after community of Stoneybrook. Experience the open living and raised dining room with custom tiling. This one will go soon, call us now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4916 Cloister Dr have any available units?
4916 Cloister Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 4916 Cloister Dr have?
Some of 4916 Cloister Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4916 Cloister Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4916 Cloister Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4916 Cloister Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4916 Cloister Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4916 Cloister Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4916 Cloister Dr offers parking.
Does 4916 Cloister Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4916 Cloister Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4916 Cloister Dr have a pool?
No, 4916 Cloister Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4916 Cloister Dr have accessible units?
No, 4916 Cloister Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4916 Cloister Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4916 Cloister Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4916 Cloister Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4916 Cloister Dr has units with air conditioning.
