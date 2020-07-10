All apartments in North Bethesda
4902 Stickley Rd.
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

4902 Stickley Rd

4902 Stickley Road · No Longer Available
Location

4902 Stickley Road, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom Single Family Home- Rockville, MD - Don't miss out on this updated single family home in Rockville, MD. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, a finished basement, one car garage, fenced in yard and deck. Amenities include wood floors through out the main and second floor, tile floors in the bathrooms, tile shower walls, granite vanity tops, all closet have adjustable organizers/shelves and ceiling fans in each room. Plus a beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, tile back splash, glass front cabinets along the dining room, under cabinet lighting, and included appliances such as a fridge, gas range, dishwasher and built-in microwave. Located within a little over a mile from Target. Trader Joe's, Harris Teeter, Whole Foods Market and ton of shopping and dining options!

Call now and set an appointment or view our virtual video showing in the photos!

*One Year Lease required
*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.
*Background and Credit Check Required.
*One pet under 40lbs accepted with additional rent and security deposit

(RLNE5796751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4902 Stickley Rd have any available units?
4902 Stickley Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 4902 Stickley Rd have?
Some of 4902 Stickley Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4902 Stickley Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4902 Stickley Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4902 Stickley Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4902 Stickley Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4902 Stickley Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4902 Stickley Rd offers parking.
Does 4902 Stickley Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4902 Stickley Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4902 Stickley Rd have a pool?
No, 4902 Stickley Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4902 Stickley Rd have accessible units?
No, 4902 Stickley Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4902 Stickley Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4902 Stickley Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 4902 Stickley Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4902 Stickley Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

