4902 Stickley Rd.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Bedroom Single Family Home- Rockville, MD - Don't miss out on this updated single family home in Rockville, MD. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, a finished basement, one car garage, fenced in yard and deck. Amenities include wood floors through out the main and second floor, tile floors in the bathrooms, tile shower walls, granite vanity tops, all closet have adjustable organizers/shelves and ceiling fans in each room. Plus a beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, tile back splash, glass front cabinets along the dining room, under cabinet lighting, and included appliances such as a fridge, gas range, dishwasher and built-in microwave. Located within a little over a mile from Target. Trader Joe's, Harris Teeter, Whole Foods Market and ton of shopping and dining options!



Call now and set an appointment or view our virtual video showing in the photos!



*One Year Lease required

*$35 application fee per each occupant over 18 years old.

*Background and Credit Check Required.

*One pet under 40lbs accepted with additional rent and security deposit



(RLNE5796751)