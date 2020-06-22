4302 STAR LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Gorgeous Updated home in South Rockville! Close to everything: Walter Reed, Grosvenor metro, This home just sparkles with TLC, Everything has been updated: Kitchen, bathrooms, wood flooring, lighting etc. There is a legal 4th bedroom and full bath in the basement. Master bedroom has an amazing walk in closet. Updated windows, Hi Efficiency front loading washer, Don't miss this home. Largest Rambler floorplan in community. Yard maintenance is included with regular mowing and fertilization along with seasonal shrub and flower bed care, mulching, and leaf removal. Willing to accept one 60 lb dog, or two 30vlb dogs with deposits, no cats, 2 light fixtures will be replaced with similar fixtures, Landlord needs a 20 month or 32 month lease. If you are looking for an exceptional home this is the one!!