All apartments in North Bethesda
Find more places like 4302 STAR LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Bethesda, MD
/
4302 STAR LANE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:09 AM

4302 STAR LANE

4302 Star Lane · (301) 740-9900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4302 Star Lane, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1976 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Gorgeous Updated home in South Rockville! Close to everything: Walter Reed, Grosvenor metro, This home just sparkles with TLC, Everything has been updated: Kitchen, bathrooms, wood flooring, lighting etc. There is a legal 4th bedroom and full bath in the basement. Master bedroom has an amazing walk in closet. Updated windows, Hi Efficiency front loading washer, Don't miss this home. Largest Rambler floorplan in community. Yard maintenance is included with regular mowing and fertilization along with seasonal shrub and flower bed care, mulching, and leaf removal. Willing to accept one 60 lb dog, or two 30vlb dogs with deposits, no cats, 2 light fixtures will be replaced with similar fixtures, Landlord needs a 20 month or 32 month lease. If you are looking for an exceptional home this is the one!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4302 STAR LANE have any available units?
4302 STAR LANE has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4302 STAR LANE have?
Some of 4302 STAR LANE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4302 STAR LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4302 STAR LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4302 STAR LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4302 STAR LANE is pet friendly.
Does 4302 STAR LANE offer parking?
No, 4302 STAR LANE does not offer parking.
Does 4302 STAR LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4302 STAR LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4302 STAR LANE have a pool?
No, 4302 STAR LANE does not have a pool.
Does 4302 STAR LANE have accessible units?
No, 4302 STAR LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4302 STAR LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4302 STAR LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4302 STAR LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4302 STAR LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4302 STAR LANE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Montgomery Apartments
6425 Rock Forest Dr
North Bethesda, MD 20817
The Morgan
12000 Chase Crossing Cir
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
NoBe Market Apartments
11351 Woodglen Dr
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Per Sei at Pike and Rose
900 PerSei Place
North Bethesda, MD 20814
Strathmore Court At White Flint
5440 Marinelli Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln
North Bethesda, MD 20852

Similar Pages

North Bethesda 1 BedroomsNorth Bethesda 2 Bedrooms
North Bethesda Apartments with ParkingNorth Bethesda Apartments with Pool
North Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VAEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity