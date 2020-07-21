31 VALERIAN CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Upscale townhome with TWO car garage parking. Updated chefs kitchen with plentiful cabinets and storage, stainless, appliances, quartz counters & tile backsplash. Enjoy the reverse osmosis water system. NEW paint, NEW carpet, Refinished wood floors. Open dining room/living room with fireplace and large windows. Master bedroom with 2 Full Bathrooms. Updated ceramic tile, vanity &, lighting. Lower level walk-out with fireplace, bonus room and large storage area. 1 mi. to metro, close to Whole Foods Shopping, Wildwood S Center, I495, I270.