All apartments in North Bethesda
Find more places like 31 VALERIAN CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Bethesda, MD
/
31 VALERIAN CT
Last updated September 22 2019 at 11:19 AM

31 VALERIAN CT

31 Valerian Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

31 Valerian Court, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Upscale townhome with TWO car garage parking. Updated chefs kitchen with plentiful cabinets and storage, stainless, appliances, quartz counters & tile backsplash. Enjoy the reverse osmosis water system. NEW paint, NEW carpet, Refinished wood floors. Open dining room/living room with fireplace and large windows. Master bedroom with 2 Full Bathrooms. Updated ceramic tile, vanity &, lighting. Lower level walk-out with fireplace, bonus room and large storage area. 1 mi. to metro, close to Whole Foods Shopping, Wildwood S Center, I495, I270.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 VALERIAN CT have any available units?
31 VALERIAN CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 31 VALERIAN CT have?
Some of 31 VALERIAN CT's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 VALERIAN CT currently offering any rent specials?
31 VALERIAN CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 VALERIAN CT pet-friendly?
No, 31 VALERIAN CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 31 VALERIAN CT offer parking?
Yes, 31 VALERIAN CT offers parking.
Does 31 VALERIAN CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 VALERIAN CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 VALERIAN CT have a pool?
No, 31 VALERIAN CT does not have a pool.
Does 31 VALERIAN CT have accessible units?
No, 31 VALERIAN CT does not have accessible units.
Does 31 VALERIAN CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 VALERIAN CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31 VALERIAN CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 VALERIAN CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Montgomery Apartments
6425 Rock Forest Dr
North Bethesda, MD 20817
NoBe Market Apartments
11351 Woodglen Dr
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Henri at Pike and Rose
11870 Grand Park Ave
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Village Square West Apartments
12401 Village Square Ter
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Per Sei at Pike and Rose
900 PerSei Place
North Bethesda, MD 20814
The Grand
5801 Nicholson Ln
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Strathmore Court At White Flint
5440 Marinelli Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln
North Bethesda, MD 20852

Similar Pages

North Bethesda 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNorth Bethesda 2 Bedroom Apartments
North Bethesda Apartments with ParkingNorth Bethesda Apartments with Pools
North Bethesda Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VAEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College