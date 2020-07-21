31 VALERIAN CT

Amenities
Upscale townhome with TWO car garage parking. Updated chefs kitchen with plentiful cabinets and storage, stainless, appliances, quartz counters & tile backsplash. Enjoy the reverse osmosis water system. NEW paint, NEW carpet, Refinished wood floors. Open dining room/living room with fireplace and large windows. Master bedroom with 2 Full Bathrooms. Updated ceramic tile, vanity &, lighting. Lower level walk-out with fireplace, bonus room and large storage area. 1 mi. to metro, close to Whole Foods Shopping, Wildwood S Center, I495, I270.