Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

12217 Hunters Ln Available 08/01/19 Spacious 3-BR 2-BA Split Level in the Ideally Located Franklin Park Subdivision - This amazing corner lot property features gleaming hardwood floors, a wood fireplace, a kitchen that opens to the dining room and then leads into the living room! Youll also find that the main bathroom has two separate vanities! Outside youll loved the fenced yard, spacious deck, and your own drive way! Dont miss this one!



To see this great home, please email Sara Vieira at Sara@StreamlineManagement.com.



Lease terms:

*12 month minimum lease

*Resident responsible for utilities

*Pets considered on a case by case basis

*No smoking



To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the apply now button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee. Please be sure to fill out all information correctly and provide requested documents. The application fee must be paid in order for the application to be reviewed.



