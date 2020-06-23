11800 Old Georgetown Road #1113

Amenities

Awesome location - 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Rockville across from Pike & Rose - Spacious condo in desirable White Flint Station community! Minutes to White Flint Metro, Pike & Rose Shops, Restaurants, and much more! This unit features a 2BR/2BA, concept with in unit washer/dryer, Open concept living & dining with walk-out to patio. Big Master bedrooms with walk-in closets. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and lots of storage. Secure building with gym, pool, and club room. Two assigned covered garage parking spaces.



No Pets Allowed



