Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11800 Old Georgetown Road #1113

11800 Old Georgetown Rd · No Longer Available
Location

11800 Old Georgetown Rd, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Awesome location - 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Rockville across from Pike & Rose - Spacious condo in desirable White Flint Station community! Minutes to White Flint Metro, Pike & Rose Shops, Restaurants, and much more! This unit features a 2BR/2BA, concept with in unit washer/dryer, Open concept living & dining with walk-out to patio. Big Master bedrooms with walk-in closets. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and lots of storage. Secure building with gym, pool, and club room. Two assigned covered garage parking spaces.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4547291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11800 Old Georgetown Road #1113 have any available units?
11800 Old Georgetown Road #1113 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 11800 Old Georgetown Road #1113 have?
Some of 11800 Old Georgetown Road #1113's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11800 Old Georgetown Road #1113 currently offering any rent specials?
11800 Old Georgetown Road #1113 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11800 Old Georgetown Road #1113 pet-friendly?
No, 11800 Old Georgetown Road #1113 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 11800 Old Georgetown Road #1113 offer parking?
Yes, 11800 Old Georgetown Road #1113 offers parking.
Does 11800 Old Georgetown Road #1113 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11800 Old Georgetown Road #1113 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11800 Old Georgetown Road #1113 have a pool?
Yes, 11800 Old Georgetown Road #1113 has a pool.
Does 11800 Old Georgetown Road #1113 have accessible units?
No, 11800 Old Georgetown Road #1113 does not have accessible units.
Does 11800 Old Georgetown Road #1113 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11800 Old Georgetown Road #1113 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11800 Old Georgetown Road #1113 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11800 Old Georgetown Road #1113 does not have units with air conditioning.
