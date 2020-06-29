All apartments in North Bethesda
Find more places like 11416 DORCHESTER LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Bethesda, MD
/
11416 DORCHESTER LN
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:00 AM

11416 DORCHESTER LN

11416 Dorchester Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11416 Dorchester Lane, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
End unit Townhome in a quiet cul-de-sac located in Old Georgetown Village; TH is opens to an inviting foyer with 4-5 Bedrooms with 3.5 baths. Kitchen with breakfast area. Living room opens to Dining room. Top level offers 3-4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Walkout basement with bedroom, full bath and laundry area. 1 car garage. NEW HIGH QUALITY LAMINATED INSTALLED throughout the whole house. The TH is conveniently located minutes from shopping, Whole food, I-495, NIH and much more. This community offers a pool, tennis courts and more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11416 DORCHESTER LN have any available units?
11416 DORCHESTER LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 11416 DORCHESTER LN have?
Some of 11416 DORCHESTER LN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11416 DORCHESTER LN currently offering any rent specials?
11416 DORCHESTER LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11416 DORCHESTER LN pet-friendly?
No, 11416 DORCHESTER LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 11416 DORCHESTER LN offer parking?
Yes, 11416 DORCHESTER LN offers parking.
Does 11416 DORCHESTER LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11416 DORCHESTER LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11416 DORCHESTER LN have a pool?
Yes, 11416 DORCHESTER LN has a pool.
Does 11416 DORCHESTER LN have accessible units?
No, 11416 DORCHESTER LN does not have accessible units.
Does 11416 DORCHESTER LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11416 DORCHESTER LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 11416 DORCHESTER LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 11416 DORCHESTER LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pallas at Pike and Rose
11550 Old Georgetown Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Montgomery Apartments
6425 Rock Forest Dr
North Bethesda, MD 20817
Avalon at Grosvenor Station
10306 Strathmore Hall St
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Miramont
6040 California Cir
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Per Sei at Pike and Rose
900 PerSei Place
North Bethesda, MD 20814
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852

Similar Pages

North Bethesda 1 BedroomsNorth Bethesda 2 Bedrooms
North Bethesda Apartments with ParkingNorth Bethesda Apartments with Pool
North Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VAEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College