11416 DORCHESTER LN

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

End unit Townhome in a quiet cul-de-sac located in Old Georgetown Village; TH is opens to an inviting foyer with 4-5 Bedrooms with 3.5 baths. Kitchen with breakfast area. Living room opens to Dining room. Top level offers 3-4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Walkout basement with bedroom, full bath and laundry area. 1 car garage. NEW HIGH QUALITY LAMINATED INSTALLED throughout the whole house. The TH is conveniently located minutes from shopping, Whole food, I-495, NIH and much more. This community offers a pool, tennis courts and more