11319 SCHUYLKILL ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym

WOW! Don't miss this stylish and well maintained home in Southern Rockville. This is a commuters delight, White Flint Metro is a mile away, the MARC train is about 1/2 mile away. the ride on bus stops on the street, Beach Dr also offers easy access to Walter Reed & NIH. Impressive Gourmet kitchen with center island and granite countertops. Hardwood floors on the main level, 2 updated bathrooms - 1 per level, large deck overlooks level fenced yard with storage shed. Huge basement recreation room, with separate Den/ exercise room. Lots of closets & sunny location, Separate Washer/ Dryer room. No bsmt bedrooms. Owner will accept 1 dog under 40 lbs with pet deposit, no cats. Avail for move in July 15th, Owner prefers 2 year lease. Area rugs are being included with the home. Amazing biking & hiking at Rock Creek just a few blocks away! Mom's organic market and whole foods are also very close by.