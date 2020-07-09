All apartments in North Bethesda
Find more places like 11319 SCHUYLKILL ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Bethesda, MD
/
11319 SCHUYLKILL ROAD
Last updated May 30 2020 at 6:18 PM

11319 SCHUYLKILL ROAD

11319 Schuylkill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11319 Schuylkill Road, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
WOW! Don't miss this stylish and well maintained home in Southern Rockville. This is a commuters delight, White Flint Metro is a mile away, the MARC train is about 1/2 mile away. the ride on bus stops on the street, Beach Dr also offers easy access to Walter Reed & NIH. Impressive Gourmet kitchen with center island and granite countertops. Hardwood floors on the main level, 2 updated bathrooms - 1 per level, large deck overlooks level fenced yard with storage shed. Huge basement recreation room, with separate Den/ exercise room. Lots of closets & sunny location, Separate Washer/ Dryer room. No bsmt bedrooms. Owner will accept 1 dog under 40 lbs with pet deposit, no cats. Avail for move in July 15th, Owner prefers 2 year lease. Area rugs are being included with the home. Amazing biking & hiking at Rock Creek just a few blocks away! Mom's organic market and whole foods are also very close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11319 SCHUYLKILL ROAD have any available units?
11319 SCHUYLKILL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 11319 SCHUYLKILL ROAD have?
Some of 11319 SCHUYLKILL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11319 SCHUYLKILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
11319 SCHUYLKILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11319 SCHUYLKILL ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 11319 SCHUYLKILL ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 11319 SCHUYLKILL ROAD offer parking?
No, 11319 SCHUYLKILL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 11319 SCHUYLKILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11319 SCHUYLKILL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11319 SCHUYLKILL ROAD have a pool?
No, 11319 SCHUYLKILL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 11319 SCHUYLKILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 11319 SCHUYLKILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 11319 SCHUYLKILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11319 SCHUYLKILL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 11319 SCHUYLKILL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 11319 SCHUYLKILL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pallas at Pike and Rose
11550 Old Georgetown Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Avalon Grosvenor Tower
10301 Grosvenor Pl
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Miramont
6040 California Cir
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Morgan
12000 Chase Crossing Cir
North Bethesda, MD 20852
NoBe Market Apartments
11351 Woodglen Dr
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Henri at Pike and Rose
11870 Grand Park Ave
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Per Sei at Pike and Rose
900 PerSei Place
North Bethesda, MD 20814
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd
North Bethesda, MD 20852

Similar Pages

North Bethesda 1 BedroomsNorth Bethesda 2 Bedrooms
North Bethesda Apartments with ParkingNorth Bethesda Apartments with Pool
North Bethesda Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VAEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College