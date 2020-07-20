All apartments in North Bethesda
Find more places like 11310 Ashley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Bethesda, MD
/
11310 Ashley Drive
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

11310 Ashley Drive

11310 Ashley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11310 Ashley Drive, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
11310 Ashley Drive Available 07/04/19 Stunning Rambler-Fantastic Location - This dream home boasts over 2000 finished sq. ft., of open concept design, wonderful for entertaining, Gourmet kitchen with granite, stainless & travertine, Hardwood floors, Designer baths! Huge Lower Level w recreation room plus dedicated home office! Walk-out basement! Deck! Fenced private yard with mature trees! Convenient to Rock Creek Park!Minutes to 355, Metro,495 & DC, shopping,. restaurants & more.

For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the property, please call Natalie Halem 301-655-3820
This is a Non-Smoking property
Pets on a case by case basis with pet deposit

NOTE: If you are interested in the property and submit a rental application, there is a non-refundable application fee of $40.00 for each adult applicant/occupant.
Main Office: 301-946-4050

(RLNE4867299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11310 Ashley Drive have any available units?
11310 Ashley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 11310 Ashley Drive have?
Some of 11310 Ashley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11310 Ashley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11310 Ashley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11310 Ashley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11310 Ashley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11310 Ashley Drive offer parking?
No, 11310 Ashley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11310 Ashley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11310 Ashley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11310 Ashley Drive have a pool?
No, 11310 Ashley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11310 Ashley Drive have accessible units?
No, 11310 Ashley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11310 Ashley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11310 Ashley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11310 Ashley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11310 Ashley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Montgomery Apartments
6425 Rock Forest Dr
North Bethesda, MD 20817
Avalon at Grosvenor Station
10306 Strathmore Hall St
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Morgan
12000 Chase Crossing Cir
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Henri at Pike and Rose
11870 Grand Park Ave
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Per Sei at Pike and Rose
900 PerSei Place
North Bethesda, MD 20814
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Aurora at North Bethesda Center
5401 McGrath Blvd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852

Similar Pages

North Bethesda 1 BedroomsNorth Bethesda 2 Bedrooms
North Bethesda Apartments with ParkingNorth Bethesda Apartments with Pools
North Bethesda Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VAEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College