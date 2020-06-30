11301 HOLLOWSTONE DRIVE

Amenities

GREAT LOCATION!! This beautiful townhome is walking distance from White Flint Metro Station (0.6 miles 12 minutes est.) and Whole Foods Market (0.3 miles, 6 minutes est.) Enjoy luxury living in this elegant, bright townhome. It has three spacious, brightly lit bedrooms and three full bathrooms. The foyer opens into a flowing, open plan living room with fireplace. Living room, separate dining room, staircases and basement Rec Room have wood floors. The large master bedroom has a fitted walk-in closet and one of the two linen closets on the upper level. The Master bathroom features skylight, large soaking tub, double sink vanity and a separate walk-in shower. Large deck on main level is perfect for entertaining with French Doors from the eat-in kitchen or Dining Room. Most rooms have been wired for TV and/ or sound and the home is sprinklered throughout. The kitchen is laid out for efficiency with ample counter space and quality appliances. Parking comprises an attached double garage with its own storage room. Two additional cars can be parked on the unit's dedicated driveway.The 4-6 person hot tub on the lower patio level for the tenant's convenience but no warranty is provided as to it's condition. LANDLORD WILL CONSIDER REDUCTION IN SECURITY DEPOSIT BASED ON TENANT CREDIT, BACKGROUND CHECK AND REFERENCES. For Saturday showings, call 301.938.5869