11301 HOLLOWSTONE DRIVE
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:21 AM

11301 HOLLOWSTONE DRIVE

11301 Hollowstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11301 Hollowstone Drive, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
GREAT LOCATION!! This beautiful townhome is walking distance from White Flint Metro Station (0.6 miles 12 minutes est.) and Whole Foods Market (0.3 miles, 6 minutes est.) Enjoy luxury living in this elegant, bright townhome. It has three spacious, brightly lit bedrooms and three full bathrooms. The foyer opens into a flowing, open plan living room with fireplace. Living room, separate dining room, staircases and basement Rec Room have wood floors. The large master bedroom has a fitted walk-in closet and one of the two linen closets on the upper level. The Master bathroom features skylight, large soaking tub, double sink vanity and a separate walk-in shower. Large deck on main level is perfect for entertaining with French Doors from the eat-in kitchen or Dining Room. Most rooms have been wired for TV and/ or sound and the home is sprinklered throughout. The kitchen is laid out for efficiency with ample counter space and quality appliances. Parking comprises an attached double garage with its own storage room. Two additional cars can be parked on the unit's dedicated driveway.The 4-6 person hot tub on the lower patio level for the tenant's convenience but no warranty is provided as to it's condition. LANDLORD WILL CONSIDER REDUCTION IN SECURITY DEPOSIT BASED ON TENANT CREDIT, BACKGROUND CHECK AND REFERENCES. For Saturday showings, call 301.938.5869

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11301 HOLLOWSTONE DRIVE have any available units?
11301 HOLLOWSTONE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 11301 HOLLOWSTONE DRIVE have?
Some of 11301 HOLLOWSTONE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11301 HOLLOWSTONE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11301 HOLLOWSTONE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11301 HOLLOWSTONE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11301 HOLLOWSTONE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 11301 HOLLOWSTONE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 11301 HOLLOWSTONE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 11301 HOLLOWSTONE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11301 HOLLOWSTONE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11301 HOLLOWSTONE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11301 HOLLOWSTONE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11301 HOLLOWSTONE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11301 HOLLOWSTONE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11301 HOLLOWSTONE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11301 HOLLOWSTONE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11301 HOLLOWSTONE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11301 HOLLOWSTONE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

