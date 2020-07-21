11216 EMPIRE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

Fabulous upgraded END unit townhome in North Bethesda with FOUR bedrooms and THREE full bathrooms and one half bath; walking distance to White Flint Metro station, shopping, entertainment and fine dining. Renovated and beautifully maintained with countless upgrades, natural light, and lots of storage space. Fully finished basement with a legal bedroom & full bath. Well maintained backyard, private, fenced outdoor living space off the living room. Owners will consider leases longer than 36 months.