11216 EMPIRE LANE

Amenities
Fabulous upgraded END unit townhome in North Bethesda with FOUR bedrooms and THREE full bathrooms and one half bath; walking distance to White Flint Metro station, shopping, entertainment and fine dining. Renovated and beautifully maintained with countless upgrades, natural light, and lots of storage space. Fully finished basement with a legal bedroom & full bath. Well maintained backyard, private, fenced outdoor living space off the living room. Owners will consider leases longer than 36 months.