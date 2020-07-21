All apartments in North Bethesda
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:29 PM

11216 EMPIRE LANE

11216 Empire Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11216 Empire Lane, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Fabulous upgraded END unit townhome in North Bethesda with FOUR bedrooms and THREE full bathrooms and one half bath; walking distance to White Flint Metro station, shopping, entertainment and fine dining. Renovated and beautifully maintained with countless upgrades, natural light, and lots of storage space. Fully finished basement with a legal bedroom & full bath. Well maintained backyard, private, fenced outdoor living space off the living room. Owners will consider leases longer than 36 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11216 EMPIRE LANE have any available units?
11216 EMPIRE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 11216 EMPIRE LANE have?
Some of 11216 EMPIRE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11216 EMPIRE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
11216 EMPIRE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11216 EMPIRE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 11216 EMPIRE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 11216 EMPIRE LANE offer parking?
No, 11216 EMPIRE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 11216 EMPIRE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11216 EMPIRE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11216 EMPIRE LANE have a pool?
No, 11216 EMPIRE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 11216 EMPIRE LANE have accessible units?
No, 11216 EMPIRE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 11216 EMPIRE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11216 EMPIRE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11216 EMPIRE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11216 EMPIRE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
