Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court playground pool tennis court

Gorgeous ground level 2 BR/2 BA condo with updated kitchen and bathrooms**Granite countertops in kitchen/breakfast bar, upgraded appliances, wood floors in living/dining room with slider to patio/balcony with storage shed**Newer windows**Tons of closet space**Community has outdoor pool, playgrounds, and basketball/tennis**Near Grosvenor Metro, dining, shopping, and much more**Sorry, no pets over 25 lbs**Property available immediately**Minimum 24 month lease.