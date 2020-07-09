10714 KINGS RIDING WAY #T3-21

Amenities

Lovely ground level one bedroom and one bathroom condo with assigned parking right outside the front door! This condo comes fully furnished including linens and utensils, move right in. The condo has many upgrades including an updated kitchen with large pantry, window inserts and storm door to lower utility bills, gorgeous updated bathroom with linen closet and Jacuzzi bathtub! The kitchen includes small appliances and a convenient stainless steel prep cart that rolls and has outlets. There are two large flat screen televisions. There is a washer and dryer and lots of storage inside this unit. Amenities include community pool and tennis courts. Great location minutes to the Grosvner Metro, NIH, Rockville Pike, 270 and 495.