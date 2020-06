Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher all utils included parking pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool internet access tennis court

Quiet and spacious with sliding Glass Door to private patio on ground level, overlooking trees and Rock Creek Park. Plenty of community recreational amenities: pool, tennis courts, tot lots & baseball field. Plenty of parking, complimentary permit required. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT, except your internet. Laundry conveniently located in lower level, and extra storage. Commuters dream - GROSVENOR METRO, nearby is NIH, Walter Reed Med, I-495. NO MOVE-IN FEE! Sorry, no pets allowed.