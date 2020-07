Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan microwave range

Location! Location! Location! Parkside is a beautiful community with plenty of walking trails and mature trees just steps from the Grosvenor Metro. Second floor unit complete with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath, The living and dining room are open to each other with large windows on either side. Both kitchen and bathroom have been updated!