10109 DICKENS AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

GORGEOUS LUXURIOUS PROPERTY - NEW CONSTRUCTION FROM 2005 WITH ALL BELLS AND WHISTLES - OPEN FLOOR PLAN - LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT THRU OUT THE PROPERTY - DELUXE KITCHEN WITH ADJOINING FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE , STAINLESS APPLIANCES & GRANITE COUNTERTOPS - 3 ENSUITE BEDROOMS INCLUSING A SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE - BONUS ROOM/OFFICE MAIN FLOOR - 3 GAS FIREPLACES - SPACIOUS 2 CAR GARAGE - HUGE IN-LAW SUITE IN LOWER LEVEL WITH OWN KITCHEN - BACKYARDCONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR WILDWOOD SHOPPING CENTER, FRENCH LYCEE ROCHAMBEAU THRU TRAIL & LESS THAN 1 MILE FROM GROSVENOR METRO STATION & 495 & 270.