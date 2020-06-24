10104 FLEMING AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

THIS LOCATION CAN'T BE BEAT! Priced for quick occupancy, this Delightful Renovated Rambler w/Driveway boasts quick access to Grosvenor Metro,Strathmore Music Ctr, Wildwood Shopping, Montgomery Mall, Bethesda restaurants & amenities &d I-270 & 495. Features incl NEW HDWD FLRS on main level, Renovated kitchen w/Granite, SS Appl & white cabinetry. Cozy Living room w/Masonry Fplc & Skylight. Renovated Main level bath w/Tile floor/surround & pedestal sink. Three bedrooms, one w/Skylight & door to fenced rear yard. Fully finished basement w/FR, Den w/closet & 2 windows, Full Bath, Laundry/storage w/Utility sink & Shelving. Private Fenced/Level rear yard w/Flagstone patio & storage shed. Bethesda Condos rent for more than this without the lovely yard. Be sure to view the Virtual Tour!