All apartments in North Bethesda
Find more places like 10104 FLEMING AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Bethesda, MD
/
10104 FLEMING AVE
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:54 AM

10104 FLEMING AVE

10104 Fleming Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10104 Fleming Avenue, North Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
THIS LOCATION CAN'T BE BEAT! Priced for quick occupancy, this Delightful Renovated Rambler w/Driveway boasts quick access to Grosvenor Metro,Strathmore Music Ctr, Wildwood Shopping, Montgomery Mall, Bethesda restaurants & amenities &d I-270 & 495. Features incl NEW HDWD FLRS on main level, Renovated kitchen w/Granite, SS Appl & white cabinetry. Cozy Living room w/Masonry Fplc & Skylight. Renovated Main level bath w/Tile floor/surround & pedestal sink. Three bedrooms, one w/Skylight & door to fenced rear yard. Fully finished basement w/FR, Den w/closet & 2 windows, Full Bath, Laundry/storage w/Utility sink & Shelving. Private Fenced/Level rear yard w/Flagstone patio & storage shed. Bethesda Condos rent for more than this without the lovely yard. Be sure to view the Virtual Tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10104 FLEMING AVE have any available units?
10104 FLEMING AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 10104 FLEMING AVE have?
Some of 10104 FLEMING AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10104 FLEMING AVE currently offering any rent specials?
10104 FLEMING AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10104 FLEMING AVE pet-friendly?
No, 10104 FLEMING AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 10104 FLEMING AVE offer parking?
Yes, 10104 FLEMING AVE offers parking.
Does 10104 FLEMING AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10104 FLEMING AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10104 FLEMING AVE have a pool?
No, 10104 FLEMING AVE does not have a pool.
Does 10104 FLEMING AVE have accessible units?
No, 10104 FLEMING AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10104 FLEMING AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10104 FLEMING AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10104 FLEMING AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10104 FLEMING AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pallas at Pike and Rose
11550 Old Georgetown Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Avalon Grosvenor Tower
10301 Grosvenor Pl
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Avalon at Grosvenor Station
10306 Strathmore Hall St
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Morgan
12000 Chase Crossing Cir
North Bethesda, MD 20852
NoBe Market Apartments
11351 Woodglen Dr
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Village Square West Apartments
12401 Village Square Ter
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Strathmore Court At White Flint
5440 Marinelli Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln
North Bethesda, MD 20852

Similar Pages

North Bethesda 1 BedroomsNorth Bethesda 2 Bedrooms
North Bethesda Apartments with ParkingNorth Bethesda Apartments with Pool
North Bethesda Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VAEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College