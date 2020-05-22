All apartments in North Bethesda
10100 HURST ST
Last updated August 28 2019 at 7:48 PM

10100 HURST ST

10100 Hurst Street · No Longer Available
Location

10100 Hurst Street, North Bethesda, MD 20814

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
A stunning new rental listing in the heart of one of Bethesda's most convenient neighborhoods! This colonial style home has been renovated from top to bottom, indoors and out, putting a modern twist on a Bethesda classic! The gourmet kitchen has all new custom wood cabinetry in a rich finish, quartz counters with coordinating tile backsplash, and energy efficient stainless appliances. Island seating allows the conversation to flow! A formal dining room offers great space for entertaining. The living room features a cozy wood-burning fireplace. Open the glass door connecting the living room to the large screened porch and bring the outdoors in (sans bugs!). Upstairs offers three generous sized bedrooms, each with hardwood floors and a built-in closet. The master bedroom has an en suite bath with vintage black and tile ~ Very clean! The lower level offers another great space that can be used as a fourth bedroom or an additional family room or home office. A large sunny window provides plenty of natural light. The tile floor is heated, keeping your toes warm on a chilly day! The bathroom on this level has a floating vanity with vessel sink and a spacious shower with bench. Also included on the lower level is a storage room with built-in shelving. The laundry room includes cabinetry, a utility sink and LG front-loading washer and dryer with TrueSteam technology. New furnace, air conditioning and hot water heater mean there is very little maintenance for a tenant. The home is equipped with a NEST thermostat, allowing the resident to control the HVAC remotely. Located one half mile from Wildwood Shopping Center, offering Starbucks, Balducci's, Le Pain Quotidien and a host of other great restaurants and shops. The Grosvenor Metro is approximately one mile away and the Ride On Bus picks up commuters a block away. The neighborhood pool offers yearly memberships (no wait list). The pool has a competitive swim team, swim lessons and fun social events throughout the summer. Also close by are the Hiker Biker Trail (head north to Whole Foods at White Flint or south to Downtown Bethesda) and Fleming Park. The park has a playground, tennis and basketball courts and plenty of room to run and exercise. There is also a pavilion at the park which is available for rent ~ a great option for a birthday party!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10100 HURST ST have any available units?
10100 HURST ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 10100 HURST ST have?
Some of 10100 HURST ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10100 HURST ST currently offering any rent specials?
10100 HURST ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10100 HURST ST pet-friendly?
No, 10100 HURST ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 10100 HURST ST offer parking?
Yes, 10100 HURST ST offers parking.
Does 10100 HURST ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10100 HURST ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10100 HURST ST have a pool?
Yes, 10100 HURST ST has a pool.
Does 10100 HURST ST have accessible units?
No, 10100 HURST ST does not have accessible units.
Does 10100 HURST ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10100 HURST ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 10100 HURST ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10100 HURST ST has units with air conditioning.
