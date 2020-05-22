10100 HURST ST

Amenities

A stunning new rental listing in the heart of one of Bethesda's most convenient neighborhoods! This colonial style home has been renovated from top to bottom, indoors and out, putting a modern twist on a Bethesda classic! The gourmet kitchen has all new custom wood cabinetry in a rich finish, quartz counters with coordinating tile backsplash, and energy efficient stainless appliances. Island seating allows the conversation to flow! A formal dining room offers great space for entertaining. The living room features a cozy wood-burning fireplace. Open the glass door connecting the living room to the large screened porch and bring the outdoors in (sans bugs!). Upstairs offers three generous sized bedrooms, each with hardwood floors and a built-in closet. The master bedroom has an en suite bath with vintage black and tile ~ Very clean! The lower level offers another great space that can be used as a fourth bedroom or an additional family room or home office. A large sunny window provides plenty of natural light. The tile floor is heated, keeping your toes warm on a chilly day! The bathroom on this level has a floating vanity with vessel sink and a spacious shower with bench. Also included on the lower level is a storage room with built-in shelving. The laundry room includes cabinetry, a utility sink and LG front-loading washer and dryer with TrueSteam technology. New furnace, air conditioning and hot water heater mean there is very little maintenance for a tenant. The home is equipped with a NEST thermostat, allowing the resident to control the HVAC remotely. Located one half mile from Wildwood Shopping Center, offering Starbucks, Balducci's, Le Pain Quotidien and a host of other great restaurants and shops. The Grosvenor Metro is approximately one mile away and the Ride On Bus picks up commuters a block away. The neighborhood pool offers yearly memberships (no wait list). The pool has a competitive swim team, swim lessons and fun social events throughout the summer. Also close by are the Hiker Biker Trail (head north to Whole Foods at White Flint or south to Downtown Bethesda) and Fleming Park. The park has a playground, tennis and basketball courts and plenty of room to run and exercise. There is also a pavilion at the park which is available for rent ~ a great option for a birthday party!