Well maintained rambler with deck off dining area and fenced in back yard. Fully finished basement with legal bedroom and full bath. Hardwood floors on main level, master bedroom with half bath. $35 application fee per applicant.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6513 FAIRBANKS STREET have any available units?
6513 FAIRBANKS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Carrollton, MD.
What amenities does 6513 FAIRBANKS STREET have?
Some of 6513 FAIRBANKS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6513 FAIRBANKS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6513 FAIRBANKS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.